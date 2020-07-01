I’m 86 years old, lived in Lubbock all my life, a high school dropout.

My dad told me to treat people the way you want to be treated, to think for myself, don’t let people or media think for you.

So, here is my simple solution to some of today’s problems that, in my opinion, are easily solved:

1. If you are a school student, obey the teacher, pay attention and you will have no problem.

2. Obey all traffic laws and you will get no tickets.

3. If the police comes to arrest you, don’t resist, go quietly and you will not get shot or beat up.

I am really worried about this country. We need to cowboy up to save this country.

Richard Bowles Sr./Lubbock