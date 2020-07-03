Blame elected officials,

not the police union

Re: June 28 commentary, "Texans are paying to keep officers subject to discipline."

The writers missed the point. The commentary references police union contracts repeatedly as being a hindrance to disciplining police officers. The writers never once told the readers every negotiated contract requires elected officials’ approval.

Police meet with city representatives and negotiate a contract on working conditions which include oversight and disciplinary process. Even after a handshake agreement, the final contract is presented to the elected officials who must vote to approve or reject for further discussion.

During the last contract negotiation with Austin police, the Austin City Council did just that, and sent the contract back for further discussion. The blame for the issues in the editorial and current dissatisfaction by some with oversight in Austin rests not with the police union but the elected officials who approved the contract. You should lay this at their feet, where it belongs.

Stanley Knee, Austin

Editor’s note: Knee is a retired chief of the Austin Police Department.

Abbott’s trying to shut

the door but it’s too late

What happens to seemingly sane people after they get elected to office? Take Gov. Abbott for example. All medical personnel have been warning about opening up businesses and removing restrictions that would've kept thousands from catching COVID-19; but now it's too late.

Abbott is trying to shut the barn door after all of the horses are out. He should have never told Texans that wearing masks was voluntary nor open bars or allow gatherings no matter how small.

Abbott, Trump, Pence and company care more about dollars than human lives.

Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

George P. Bush offers

the same tired argument

Re: June 26 commentary, "George P. Bush: Time to empower Texas with real conservatism."

There are several points in the commentary by George P. Bush that I could dispute, but I'll just mention the most egregious.

According to Bush, Republicans support job creation opportunities while Democrats support more quarantines. How ridiculous to pit those two things against each other. This is the same tired health versus economy argument that has been made many times during the pandemic. Is Bush saying that Republicans don't care about keeping people safe? Even our Republican governor has, to his credit, recently tightened restrictions to attempt to get COVID under control.

There is plenty of opportunity for both health and economic recovery in the next few months, if we follow the rules. George P. Bush surely knows that we need both, but it will take some discipline to achieve them.

Joyce Lynch, Austin

Answer to poor behavior

is parenting, not protest

Re: June 28 article, "Austin schools suspend Black students nearly 5 times as often as white students."

Noting your item on the higher frequency of Black students expelled, and based on my experience teaching in Austin and L.A., students are asked to leave the classroom not because they are Black, but because they (or a student of any race) is disruptive and distracting to the education that is the school's purpose.

Many teachers — including myself — would actually over compensate and try not to send a Black kid out of class, but finally ... .

The solution to this fact, this problem, is not protest but parenting.

Paul Ehrmann, Austin

Cruel for Trump to undo

health care protections

Trump and the Republicans have repeatedly told us that they support health insurance that covers preexisting conditions. Well, this week, while the country was fighting a raging pandemic, Trump and his cronies asked our Supreme Court to kill the only federal law that covers preexisting conditions.

There is no end to the cruelty that Trump is willing to impose on our citizens. We have observed helpless children separated from their parents and locked in cages; tax legislation for the ultra-rich that further disadvantaged the poor; hate-filled rhetoric designed to prejudice the country against ethnic and racial minorities; and a president’s unabashed willingness to unleash our military and justice system to enforce his cruel policies.

Unless we want to live in an autocracy that rejects notions of fundamental fairness and justice, we must remove Trump and his sycophants from office this fall. We can’t withstand four more years of this madness.

Stephen Jody Helman, Austin