It was labeled as a "hoax" or something that was comparable to the flu. Even though evidence was contrary to this assumption, millions of Americans still lived in disbelief and as a result suffered severe consequences that could have been far less than they had to be if proper steps were taken proactively. Coronavirus disbelievers, conspirators, Republican haters, and Democrat haters, all have one thing in common. That one thing is - they decide some things without proper proof or do not listen to the facts even when great amount of appropriate evidence is present. This leads to disastrous results. The lack of response to coronavirus in Unites States originally when they had months to prepare for it and then second wave of the same now in Texas, Florida and other states - is a prime example of this.

Let us look at the current state of political affairs in America. Some people on the right feel that they are labeled as "racists" and "bigots," while some left-wing supporters feel that they are labeled as "snowflakes" and "soft on crime." Some people from either side will use a couple of bad apples to show how the other side is bad and is the problem, while touting how great they are. This type of labeling leads to a large amount of people falling into the mentality of "us vs them." When people talk to one another or when they read news or watch videos about politics, a large group of them avoid listening to what the other party has to say and reconfirm their beliefs with people and media that match their beliefs.

This effect is further amplified because of social media. Facebook and YouTube, which are sources of information for millions of Americans, will recommend videos and help one select groups that confirm one’s biases since it is more likely to keep users on the sites longer.

This example of jumping to conclusions too quickly based on a preferred narrative is shown again by conspirators and coronavirus misinformation. Some people believe that the coronavirus is a bioweapon. Some people believe this all since it is "plausible." This idea of something being true because people can make up some motive can lead to misinformation on massive scale. People can justify China making coronavirus as a biotech weapon because they were trying to damage the United States, but an accident happened, and they got infected instead. Or many theorists in China are trying to blame it on the United States military.

Just because something sounds plausible doesn’t mean it’s true. This idea for something being plausible is the root of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

People in general need to understand to use facts and evidence and not plausible explanations, bad apples, and emotion to justify a preferred narrative. If proper proof is used, then crazy conspiracy theories - "Covid-19 is a tactic to slow down the economy to defeat the current president" or that "Police needs to be completely defunded to prevent racist attacks" - would not exist. People will make wiser decisions and so will society.

Here are some tips on how to employ evidence-based thinking. Try to not use hasty generalization. This means to not make a conclusion based on inadequate or partial evidence. Let the information sink in before you let ideas sway on either side. Use critical thinking. Do some research. Take inputs from experts. These are arsenals in your tool kit to make decisions that will avoid common virus of jumping to conclusions too quickly.

Shivam Aggarwal is a 15-year-old full-time student at TTU K-12 High School who is from Houston.