A quaint convention from Victorian novels tells us a lot about the human soul. The mysterious and ravishingly beautiful woman suddenly arrives in a high social circle. We soon hear whispers that she has "a past." We don’t need to be told that her past is somewhat unsavory, since every past is assumed to be one that its owner would just as soon forget. Modern psychology says everyone’s past makes them wince at least a little.

Life is a process of continuous development. Hopefully, this development is from selfish to selfless, from fearful to confident, from risk-averse to reasonable risk-taking, and from a sense of isolation to a sense of community with one’s locality, nation, and the world. When this happy progression takes place, we look back at earlier stages in our lives and realize how much more happiness and less suffering we would have caused if we had only seen things a little more clearly earlier and acted accordingly.

But any psychologist worth his couch will tell you that growing through stages is a delicate matter. Our personalities are like those nested Russian Matryoshka dolls. Our mature self has our young adult self still in it, which in turn holds our teenage self, our child self, and our baby self. Each level is still alive in our personality even though we have mostly transcended its limitations. While growing up means letting go of the fears and errors of our former selves, we must do so with honor and respect. If, for example, our teenage self feels attacked or belittled, we may well return to that stage with a vengeance to defend that remaining part of ourselves.

Nations also have "pasts" and previous selves. America’s birth was inextricably tied into the history of Europe (though not only Europe). We carry our European DNA in our embrace of Enlightenment ideals of science, rational thought, equality before God, and individual liberty. But that legacy carries with it the racism of the slave trade, the greed of the Conquistadores, the selfish brutality of Indian treatment during the Colonial era, and the sins of our imperialist adventures in the Philippines, China, Hawaii, and Japan. Let’s not forget that our difficult relationship with Russia began when we sent our soldiers to meddle on the losing side of their Civil War from 1918 to 1920.

Just as we take pride in, and find compassion for, some aspects of our personal stages of growth even while realizing how foolish we once were about some things, our nation can embrace and respect the attachment that some of its citizens will have for elements of its history even when the moral deficiencies of earlier times are apparent. For example, Robert E. Lee was such a great soldier that he was offered the command of the Union army shortly before the outbreak of the Civil War. He was, however, such a great patriot that he had to refuse. The fact that his patriotism was directed to the State of Virginia, rather than the nation as a whole, may be a moral failing from our perspective, but not as he would have seen it in the context of the relationship between the states and the federal government in those times. Slavery was wrong then, as it is wrong now. But it is important to remember that involuntary labor of one kind or another was practically universal around the world in the early 19th century. America’s free labor democracy in the North, partial and limited as it was, was the great exception. In any case, his Virginia patriotism does not diminish the quality of Lee as a man.

It is safe to say that about 40%-45% of our nation’s citizens are not in sympathy with the methods and objectives of the racial justice movement which has been re-energized in recent weeks. This is about the same size as President Trump’s political base, though it would be unwise to assume it is exactly the same people. Symbolic acts of disrespect for the heritage of others, such as vandalizing statues, mitigates against expanding the coalition of support that must grow for the long-term job of securing this desperately needed next stage of America’s maturing process. We need to accept the reality that some citizens oppose enhancing racial justice as the majority would now define it and ask the question, "What are the causes and conditions that led to my neighbors thinking and acting as they do? What needs to change so that this thinking can also change?"

The need to seek justice in the here and now cannot wait for the longer project of national healing. Much racial injustice, such as racial profiling and discrimination of various kinds, is in violation of existing law and it is entirely appropriate to demand that law be enforced. But the problem of each half of the nation believing the other half is evil, stupid, or crazy is not going away anytime soon. We must make a start at finding common ground. Tearing down potent and beloved symbols in an effort to deny the reality of our,history is a step in the wrong direction. It would be better to raise a new symbol by the side of each old one to explain and educate why it is time to consider a different way of thinking and acting.

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.