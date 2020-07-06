Only the nerdiest of government nerds enjoy budgeting and public finance. I’m one of those nerds. Fortunately for me, I have the pleasure of serving with colleagues who seem to share the same affliction and who allow me to serve as our city’s budget liaison on City Council. Read further only if you have not lost interest already.

There are many vital policy issues and decision points that city governments address over the course of time. Some are mundane and administerial; others are high profile and contentious. Sometimes there is even pomp and circumstance. But few issues are as fundamental or as important to well-functioning governance than decisions related to the proper stewardship of taxpayer funds.

The city of Rollingwood has long been blessed with austere leadership, which has more often than not dispensed with frills and non-essential spending. That general philosophy continues today in our basic allocation of city resources, and over time this approach has allowed city policymakers to maintain an enviably low municipal tax rate from year to year.

Our small-city brand of fiscal management, though, does not come without challenges. Rollingwood's limited number of commercial and retail businesses cause us to have lower sales tax proceeds than many of our neighboring communities, which in turns leaves us predominantly balancing our budget with ad valorem taxes derived from residential properties. Additionally, the combination of meager sales tax inflows and a low property tax rate ensures that we will always be faced with serious cash-flow constraints when important, yet pricey, infrastructure projects arise. To date, we have successfully balanced those periodic cash-flow needs through the issuance of responsible levels of bonded indebtedness.

Over the past several years, Rollingwood leadership has embarked on a number of important budget and finance-related reforms – for lack of a better term. With input from our city auditor and national credit rating agencies, we have implemented new financial checks and balances, which include quarterly financial reports from city staff and strict adherence to best-practice accounting principles.

We have also worked diligently in our past two budgets to earmark certain funds as designated cash reserves in order to maintain an excellent credit rating. These efforts pay significant dividends in times of need as they strengthen our ability to refinance existing debt and, if needed, issue new debt with the very best terms and the absolute lowest market rates.

In addition to our focus on improving financial accountability, we have also implemented a new overall system of annual budget planning. We now build our city departmental budgets from the ground up each and every year by first establishing a baseline budget before we consider any new spending items of exceptional need.

By initially working from a budgetary baseline, we are able to clearly show citizens the individual building blocks of our most essential city services. This process ensures that every budget line item expense is thoughtfully vetted on an annual basis, so that course corrections may occur in real-time within the current budget cycle.

The secondary exceptional items that are brought forward for consideration are either recommended by the Mayor in his executive role, by our outstanding municipal employees as they identify key mission components, or by individual Council members as they work to represent the needs and wishes of Rollingwood constituents. Each of these additional recommendations are then considered individually on their own merits and voted as an add-on to the previously established base budget. This methodical approach gives citizens transparency to see exactly where and how their tax dollars are being spent and what new areas of focus are in store for the upcoming fiscal year.

Our systematic review and approach to appropriations has allowed city staff to take greater ownership of their departmental goals while ensuring city leadership has the tools needed to adequately align policy decisions with staff execution of those decisions. This more transparent method of budgeting has the added benefit of giving citizens the accountability they deserve, and our volunteer elected officials a specific inflection point by which they can affect change.

Although we have much to be proud of with regard to the advances we’ve made in budget and financial planning, of course we must acknowledge there is always room for improvement, and additional public input is often warranted and always welcomed. If there are any other budget nerds of kindred spirit in Rollingwood who want to weigh in, feel free to do so. Just tune in to our next budget work session July 15 at 6 p.m. Details can be found at www.rollingwoodtx.gov. We hope to hear from you soon.

Gavin Massingill is Rollingwood’s mayor pro tem.