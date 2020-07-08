AJ Media Editorial Board

As the calendar continues its unrelenting march toward the start of a new school year, district officials across West Texas look to balance safety for in-person learning with preparation for the possibility of distance learning.

There is difficulty here as districts lay out plans that address best-case and worst-case scenarios for the 2020-21 school year. In the spring semester just recently completed, public schools were scrambled by a state mandate to close to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and abruptly transition to online instruction.

Districts in general and classroom teachers in particular should be applauded for their resolve in the face of that turn of events. Everything may not have gone perfectly, but having to take on a completely different way of doing one’s job should not be overlooked. The hope here is perhaps more people than ever before will have a greater appreciation for the work teachers do.

With the new public school year roughly six weeks away, districts are gearing up for what they hope will be a semester uninterrupted by the pandemic. It means yet another new way of doing business. Toward that end, the Texas Education Agency recently offered guidelines on how it will distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to districts across the state.

The TEA indicated in late June that it is providing districts with disposable and reusable masks, gloves, thermometers, face shields and hand sanitizer as resources for possible use in the new school year. The amount a district receives is based on a formula that takes student and staff numbers from the previous school year into account. The resources are scheduled to arrive between mid-July and early August, according to our story late last week.

Districts, of course, have the latitude regarding usage of the gear. Because local impact of the coronavirus pandemic are varied, the TEA’s proactive move is wise as is leaving its use in the hands of the local districts. They know how best to proceed on behalf of their constituencies as they continue to navigate previously uncharted territory.

"I think that the atmosphere is ever changing, about restrictions or lack thereof, related to the COVID situation," Canyon ISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche said. "With that, we want to be very guarded and we want to make sure that we are looking out for the health and safety of students and staff and everyone who comes into our school building."

On a similar note, Lubbock ISD officials recently announced students will have the option to either learn in class or learn remotely for the fall semester. The district plans to send a couple of surveys to parents and guardians within the next month to help prepare. They are being asked to choose by Aug. 3.

Once classes start, everyone should expect to see face coverings when appropriate, social distancing in all settings and sanitizing stations almost everywhere. The challenge for school officials is to not only develop a comprehensive safety plan, but also a plan that inspires confidence on the part of the public. The TEA’s additional guidelines to assist in that mission were announced by the organization Tuesday.

Those guidelines, awaited for some time by districts across the state, should give them time to react and implement plans and policies for the coming year.