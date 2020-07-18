Do your job and issue

a mask order, governor

Gov. Abbott, you said that Texas has enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. I wonder if enough people have died and enough hospital beds have been filled for you to start doing your job.

We sit here every day and hear how many Texans have died or are in the hospital, in intensive care units or on ventilators. Enough is enough. If you don't want to protect the people of Texas by issuing a mask order, why don't you just resign?

Or if you don't know what to do, why don't you give Gov. Cuomo a call? I am sure he would be more than happy to tell you what you can do to save lives to get this pandemic under control.

Patricia Perez, Austin

State Republicans surely

breathing a sigh of relief

Re: July 14 article, "Supreme Court rejects Texas GOP bid for in-person convention."

I’m betting that there are around 6,000 good Republicans (not including Dan Patrick and James Dickey) who are secretly thanking the court for canceling the in-person convention.

All are free to publicly blame Democrats, the mayor, the court or any other source for this reprieve, but many will quietly acknowledge that common sense prevailed. Business can still be done without the risk of further spread while the pandemic continues.

Norma Watkins, San Marcos

The cancel culture has

already gone too far

The most revered hymn in all of Christendom is "Amazing Grace," and it is well-known it was written by the reformed former slave ship captain, John Newton.

Are those of the cancel culture going to attempt to have it removed from our hymnals and prevent it from being played and sung in our churches and at funerals?

It’s well past due that we sane and reasonable individuals stand up to the cancel culturalists and say, "Enough is enough."

Some changes are well-justified and needed; others are over the top. Those of the cancel culture have already gone way, way too far.

Newt Hasson, Austin

Wearing a mask is

an act of kindness

I’ve been dismayed that not wearing a mask has become a symbol of individual liberty.

To me, wearing a mask in public demonstrates care and concern for other people because I don’t want to spread the virus if I have it and don’t know it. It’s not government tyranny.

Wearing a mask is such a simple act of kindness that I’m puzzled why some people are so opposed to it. It is especially puzzling why some people do not show this act of kindness for the medical professionals who are at very high risk of contracting the virus and have to wear them 12-14 hours a day. We owe it to them to be a part of the solution to this terrible problem, not a contributor to its continuance.

Penny Appleby, Austin

Sacrifices now will

pay off in the long run

Cases of COVID-19 are soaring locally and statewide. We need to stop the community spread of COVID-19 in order to get our healthcare system under control, give our students the best chance of completing their school year and to return to normal lives for all.

Please everyone, do your part and wear masks in public places, wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer, and limit your exposure to others. The sacrifice now will be well worth it in the long run.

We must employ these measures now to make a difference. Otherwise this has the potential to derail the holidays and stretch into 2021, and nobody wants that.

Jan Naughton, Austin

But who is protecting

the day care workers?

I applaud the choice for teachers, students and staff to stay safe and I recognize the burden to working parents. I am a working mom of a school-age kids and a toddler. I work at a day care that is planning to open a computer lab (paid for by parents) for children to go to. But who is protecting the day care workers, like myself?

My employer offers no health insurance and there isn't a plan for my absence as far as my paycheck goes. I'm finding it very stressful that it's not safe for children and staff at schools but it is safe at a day care?

Jessica Martin, Austin