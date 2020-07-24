Carolyn Lowe, 72, of Brownwood died July 13, 2020 at home. The family will host a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Greenleaf Cemetery, 2615 U.S. Highway 377 South, Brownwood In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required to attend the visitation and graveside service.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1948 in Amarillo to Harold Cochran "Mark" Markham and Jean Evelyn LaRoe Markham. She married Robert Franklin "Bob" Lowe in Hemet, Calif. on March 6, 1971. She held jobs in California, Arizona and Alaska before moving to Brownwood in 1991, where she worked in retail and at Brownwood Regional Medical Center. She retired in 2014. She was a member of Austin Avenue Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband, Bob Lowe of Brownwood; one son, Robert Lowe of Coleman; two daughters, Nancy Barnhart of Brownwood and Katherine Stephens of Santa Anna; and one brother, of Rockwall; 11 grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and her stepfather.

Memorial can be made to Coleman Home Health and Hospice, 406 West Elm Street, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Remembrances can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com.