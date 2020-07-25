As you read this, Texas is finalizing a contract for STAAR testing for students in the 2020-21 school year. With children facing emotional stress and educational barriers from the pandemic, we, as parents and legislators, are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to refrain this year from imposing the additional pressure of high-stakes, standardized tests on students and schools. Texas should join other states in requesting a waiver from 2020-21 standardized testing requirements from the U.S. Department of Education.

Our children would be better served by redirecting the tens of millions of dollars spent on the STAAR test to pandemic-time necessities, such as the expansion of internet access and support for school districts struggling to provide for students with learning disabilities.

The stress children experience from standardized tests is well documented, and the use of such tests should be reexamined during normal times. During a pandemic we have a greater responsibility to ensure that the state is not compounding stress. The pandemic has presented a worrisome accumulation of risk factors for mental health problems in children, many of whom have limited access to physical and mental health services. Texas has a responsibility to support families and communities coping with the pandemic, not to add unnecessary worry.

Most STAAR testing is legally mandated by the federal government, and Texas should join other states in requesting a federal waiver from testing for 2020-21. Such a request from Texas would likely be approved, as it was when Texas requested it for last school year because of the pandemic.

Texas has a strong case to make for another waiver. Hospitalizations are rapidly increasing, and many epidemiologists saying the virus will disrupt our lives for at least another year.

The STAAR test is not a diagnostic test. Administered at the end of the school year, it does not give teachers information they need to address gaps in a child’s education.

Teachers and schools already have diagnostic tools to assist in curriculum planning. STAAR only ranks schools and students on content they should have learned under normal circumstances. These are not normal times. We know that students, through no fault of their own, have fallen behind. We should prioritize investments in educational support to keep children engaged and learning.

Texas schools plan to use "distance learning" strategies to teach students while keeping them and teachers safely apart. Yet not all Texas families have access to the internet, which widens the education gap and magnifies inequity within our schools. An estimated 2 million Texas households do not have high-speed internet access. And Microsoft finds that 14.6 million Texans — roughly half the state’s population — do not use the internet at broadband-level speed. Texas can eliminate this major obstacle to education access by expanding broadband access to Texas families.

Finally, the most valuable resource we have in our classroom is teaching and learning time. The reality is that STAAR preparation and testing consumes a significant amount of this time. That time is more precious than ever, with teachers attempting novel strategies to keep students engaged and learning.

For these reasons, we urge Abbott to reconsider finalizing the contract for STAAR testing for 2020-21, and instead redirect tens of millions of dollars to pandemic-responsive uses such as broadband expansion for Texas families and support for children with learning disabilities. If our goal in public education is to "leave no child behind," Texas should, at minimum, make investments to help those who have an elevated risk of falling behind during this pandemic.

Ramos and Bowers are members of the Texas House of Representatives with districts in the Dallas area. Fellow Democratic Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin signed on in support of this piece.