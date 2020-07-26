"Let us, then, be up and doing, with a heart for any fate; still achieving, still pursuing, learn to labor and to wait." --- From "A Psalm of Life," Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

The journey began almost seven years ago, although its seeds were planted a few years before. There was this chapter of life that went something like this:

Called to ministry. Disbelief. Shock. Surprise. Checking with God. "You sure about this?" Doubt. Denial. More disbelief.

That circular dialogue began more than 10 years ago. It took time to work through it. When I finally confided to my pastor over lunch that I thought God might be calling me into ministry, he leaned back, looked me over and simply said, "Explain this call to me."

It was the first of what would be many clarifyingly intimidating moments along the highway to pastoral ministry. In the United Methodist Church, anyway, no one gets in without jumping through hoops. So began a phase known as "exploring my call."

Without going into all the details, suffice it to say that this requires a lot of other explorers. I appeared before my local church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee and became a certified candidate for ministry. I had a pastor assigned to me as a mentor to help me walk through ensuing requirements. Eventually, my candidacy had to be approved by the district committee on ministry (DCOM).

This remains the most intense experience of the process, even if that wasn’t the intent. Alone in a room with a dozen or so people, most of whom are seminary trained and have tons of ministry experience. It’s a question-and-answer session meant to elicit one’s gifts for ministry. By the way, as a licensed local pastor, I am still required each year to report to the DCOM, updating the group on educational and ministry progress. This group annually approves my continuing as a UMC pastor.

Following licensing school, we’re required to enroll in the Course of Study, which is a 20-class educational curriculum in which pastors receive training in an array of subjects such as preaching, church history, and denominational polity. The expectation is we will make steady progress toward completing the classes. Part-time pastors have 12 years to finish, and the clock starts ticking upon entry to one’s first class.

So, there I was in the early morning hours of a September Saturday in 2013, riding with another pastor to McMurry University to class. It would mark the first of 33 Saturday roundtrips to Abilene over the next six years as I took 11 classes there, many from incredibly gifted McMurry faculty.

I took one semester off following a job change, and at that time classes were offered in what was called a "correspondence" format. You told them which one you wanted to take, sent them a check and got cracking. I opted for the class on early church history.

Big. Mistake.

I knew something was up when the packet arrived with a notation: "You have one year to complete this class." A year? You’re kidding.

No joke. The class consisted of a dozen separate assignments, each of which required seven or so typewritten pages of response. It didn’t take a year, but it did take eight months. It took the person I sent it to half that long to grade it. By the time it was over, I’d turned in almost 36,000 words of work. This was one class, and it would also be my only correspondence class.

I finished my 10th class in the spring of 2018 and started getting antsy. Mostly, I wanted to see if someone could actually finish all 20 classes. Kidding. There are more than a few folks who have done so serving churches across West Texas and the country. I mapped out a plan for the final 10 classes.

It involved travel to Plano, Kansas City and Dayton, Ohio. It required taking two classes at a time (online and face-to-face formats), and it took a lot of typed assignments. Literally, hundreds of pages of work. It’s a shame all of this rigor, comparable to post-graduate expectations, doesn’t translate into an advanced degree.

Here’s the good news, though. I’m finished. I’m waiting on my final grade, but after many ups and downs, it’s in the rear-view mirror. I’m still processing, to be truthful, because I’ve spent so long in pursuit of this goal. If I wasn’t taking a class, I was preparing for one. This is new and welcome terrain.

Obviously, I didn’t get here alone. I am grateful for the steadfast encouragement from the two churches I’ve served the past eight years: Petersburg UMC and Forrest Heights UMC. I am fortunate that through job changes during this time, all of my employers were incredible in making sure I had time off when I needed it for class. For those counting, that’s four vastly different companies supporting me. Thank you.

I’m also grateful to many mentors and colleagues who have been helpful in seeing that I reached this goal. Finally, I am so thankful my family hung in there with me throughout this season of my life.

It begs the question: What’s next? I’m not sure. I’d love to tell you everything about this experience has been awesome, but that would be less than candid. Too many times, we try to put a good face on something simply because it’s church-related. Certainly, I try to find the good in everything, but this has been a journey with its share of frustration, including one experience that caused me to question my calling.

In the end, one moment, good or bad, shouldn’t dictate one’s future in anything, especially kingdom work. That said, there is a path to ordination in the UMC that would require a few more hoops and a few more years. I’m considering that.

For now, I just want to enjoy a moment seven years in the making.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.