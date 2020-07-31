AGN Media Editorial Board

Just like so many other things that arrive without an invitation, state officials this week have advised Texans to proceed with an abundance of caution if they are among those who receiving so-called mystery seeds that may or may not be from China.

According to a report from the Texas Tribune, at least 187 Texans have received the seeds in packages with apparent China postmarks. As of Thursday, the mysterious packages have shown up in all 50 states, and authorities across the country have issued warnings, prompting concern from government officials and agricultural leaders.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told the Tribune earlier this week that seeds sent to Texas have been determined to be agricultural and gardening seeds in addition to some weeds. His primary concern is the seeds could be those of an invasive species that would do harm to the state’s agricultural system.

The commissioner released a statement earlier this week: "I am urging folks to take this matter seriously. An invasive plant species might not sound threatening, but these small invaders could destroy Texas agriculture. TDA has been working closely with USDA to analyze these unknown seeds so we can protect Texas residents."

Mailing labels include apparent identifying information from China Post, which oversees that country’s postal service, according to a report from CNN. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said address labels were forged, and China has requested packages for its own investigation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service said it is working with federal and local authorities but had little else to say about the packages.

Miller suggested the packages are likely part of a "brushing scam," in which vendors send unsolicited products to unsuspecting consumers and then follow up by writing glowing reviews about the product using the consumer’s name. Regardless, the state ag commissioner told the Tribune that it is illegal to send seeds to the U.S. from overseas without proper permits. He expects test results on the seeds to be available in seven to 10 days.

Anyone who receives one of these packages should keep them in their original packaging and contact the Texas Department of Agriculture immediately, Miller said. Also, he said the seeds should not just be thrown away because they could take root in a landfill. Because the seeds are considered an illegal product, they should not be kept and certainly should not be planted. Their origins remain unknown while testing continues.

"These are highly illegal. Don’t plant them. Don’t mess around with them," Miller said in the Tribune’s story. "Treat them like they’re radioactive or like kryptonite."

According to the USDA, people who receive these mysterious seeds with labeling indicating it was sent from China are asked to keep the package and mailing label intact after contacting local authorities. Recipients should also make sure their personal information hasn’t been compromised in some way as many brushing scams can indicate one’s personal data has been obtained under false pretenses.

While the arrival of the mystery seeds may turn out to simply be a case of an unscrupulous vendor looking to push complimentary product reviews into the marketplace, it’s still too early to know for sure.

Which means, in a year that has been unlike any other, care and caution must rule the day.