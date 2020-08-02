Historic buildings have been renamed. Historic statues have been removed or destroyed. City, state and national leaders are being forced to change, erase and hide our American history by the "cancel" culture movement.

While the riots initially started in Minneapolis, two months later, they are still alive and well in Portland, Denver, Detroit, Chicago and in other major cities around the country. Some may say, "No rest for the wicked!" Many of the rioters are not letting up. Since many don’t work, what else is there to do, right? So, when will all this evil, destruction and violence come to an end? Maybe it’ll depend on whether Biden wins or loses 2020. And then again, maybe not! Some Democratic mayors have already been blasted by the rioters and asked to resign. Defunded or not, law enforcement lives on. The rule of law must win for all of us to live in peace. Law abiding citizens around the country are sick and tired of seeing the shootings, killings and the anarchy in their streets and neighborhoods. One would think that the rioters would be tired by now and they would just go home and stay. Many who watch cable news are seeing the nightly violence. The Chicago mayor recently threatened to sue President Trump if federal officers showed up to bring peace and order to her city. She’s obviously not ready for peace and quiet, order and stability in her city. She must love the chaos her "peaceful" protesters are conveying and demonstrating to the country. With her leadership, the violence is continuing in Chicago’s "killing fields." Weekend shootings and killings are nonstop. When will she ask for help? What will it take? Which mayors are listening to the victims pleading for help from the mobs, the riots and all the violence? Black children are getting killed and governors, mayors and Black and white BLM followers are keeping silent. They should resign or save their cities from self-destruction. Enough is enough.

Violence continues in Minneapolis, Detroit and Seattle. Sixty plus days of violence has already taken its toll on Portland residents. Recently, mothers of protesters were seen on cable news forming a wall. They were supporting and protecting their "children" who continue to damage and destroy. During the melee, rioters threw rocks, bottles and bricks injuring officers and destroying property. The human wall kept the police at bay. Protesters intended to burn down the federal building with federal employees inside. Portland protesters who were arrested complained because they didn’t expect to be be arrested by federal officers. Those arrested claimed they were terrified! I guess they didn’t think that most DHS agents or officers who drive unmarked vehicles have arrest powers! And, I guess police officers don’t get tired or scared. They fear for their lives and for the welfare of "their" families, too. They are human just like everyone else!

Recently, I heard on the news that President Trump initiated "Operation LeGend." It was named after a 4-year-old Black male child who was shot and killed in Kansas City during the riots. The operation is intended to crack down on violent crimes committed during protests taking place in major cities across the nation. It is estimated that over 14,000 arrests have already been made during the riots. Over 700 police officers have been injured. A young lady recently told a group of protesters that America "needed" to be abolished. During a news conference, Speaker Pelosi called the coronavirus, "Trump’s virus." No doubt, Trump is also being blamed for the riots.

Police are being demonized. They are being made out to be the bad guys. A couple in St. Louis recently defended themselves in front of their residence from protesters. They claimed to have called the police, but no police showed up. They defended their property with a handgun and some type of rifle. No shots were fired but were later forced to relinquish their weapons to the police when "they" finally showed up. Felony charges were filed against them. So much for the Second Amendment.

Then again, what do I know? Law enforcement is America’s success. Without it, our God-given rights and liberties are over. Believe it or respect it or not, America is doomed without it! America’s future and success is buried in every sacred cemetery that honors human history. Badges and uniforms may look different, but when one takes the oath to serve and protect the US Constitution and the United States from all enemies, foreign or domestic, one makes that promise when they accept the job. As American citizens, it is our right and duty to protect and respect our local, state and federal laws and property. Trying to defund, cancel or dismantle law enforcement will never happen. It is a waste of time, energy and money. City leaders who allow the violence and destruction of property to continue in the name of "peaceful protests or marches" are fooling no one. They are simply showing they have no respect for the rule of law, no respect for life and no respect for the Constitution. They are no better than the demonstrators.

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.