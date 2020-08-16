When did America lose its appreciation for valor, pluck, and nonconformity? Where along the way did we abandon our brash self-confidence, acquiring instead the insipid tendency to cower and cringe in uncertainty? When did we lose the will to fight for ourselves, opting instead to pursue blissful ignorance, pretending problems are nonexistent and temporary? Whenever and however it happened, it’s nonetheless embarrassing to see what our country has become. Indeed, our spineless asininity has given rise to a lunatic cultural revolution seeking to ensure the complete destruction of the United States; unless, of course, we actually do something about it.

This call to action is particularly germane for conservative Christians, who have too long operated from a position of feckless optimism and cowardly silence, thereby empowering and enabling the cultural revolutionaries. Such is why the utterly false narrative of the United States being fundamentally racist and inescapably evil has gone unchallenged, and why we’ve allowed our enshrined freedoms of speech, thought, and expression to be snatched away from us. It’s why we’ve permitted the self-righteous mobs to burn our cities, unjustly malign our police, and destroy our history. It’s why we’ve blindly followed the dictates of the media and meekly endured the rebukes of Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM). Our fearful silence has fed, not quelled, the uprising.

Whether via distortion or deceit, the campaign to delegitimize the United States and thus destroy our system is rapidly escalating. If we want to keep our country, we must then counter malarkey with truth – America is an incredible nation with an imperfect but no less inspiring history; as a country we defied and defeated the greatest evils of recent history, namely Nazism and communism. When BLM denounces our free market economy, we should reply with another truth – capitalism has enabled unmatched innovation and an unsurpassed standard of living. When radicals decry America as being systemically racist, we should respond with yet another obvious truth – without liberty and democracy, there could not have been a civil rights movement. America is not evil, and the system is not garbage; ergo, the narrative is brazenly false.

When met with silence and not truth, though, the revolution malignantly spreads and intensifies. Consequently, the radicals have locked onto another target, this one far more personal – Christianity. Using the modern social justice lexicon, the American church stands accused of being systemically racist and the source of all alleged white privilege in America; to wit, it’s being said that "White Christian churches composed the cultural score that made white supremacy sing." This assertion is specious at best, if not altogether noxious, and yet it remains unchallenged. Lest I be unclear, the American church is not intrinsically racist. The Christian faith neither encourages nor condones racism. In short, no race can claim primacy in Christianity, and those who say otherwise are bad practitioners of the faith. Even so, Christians need to be speaking out in defense of themselves, their beliefs, and most importantly, the truth of Christ.

Unfortunately, these absurdly anti-Christian contentions are rapidly mutating; shamed into silence, American churches now face pressure to adopt so-called "disruptive, anti-racist theology." Though unspoken, the threat to American Christianity here is clear – either go woke or go home. Of course, most in the American church are oblivious to the threat and thus ill-prepared to resist. While the mobs burn Bibles and make threats, Christians keep quiet. Well, I’m not OK with that.

Though I may be willing to tolerate censure of my country and my politics, I will in no way permit the condemnation of my faith, my church, my Bible, and my God. I will not be shamed into silence, and I utterly refuse to be separated from my beautiful faith. The theology of Christianity requires neither revision nor sanction; my God answers to no political agenda. I heartily adjure all Christians to counter the lies and resist the delusion. Make no mistake, the lies will not stop unless and until we speak the truth in love.

Courtney A. Crowley is an Instructor of history at West Texas A&M University.