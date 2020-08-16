I attended a funeral in Amarillo on July 31 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. It was obviously a Catholic service and it was beautiful. I do not practice the Catholic tradition; however, I am a devout Christian. What I noticed more than anything was how gentle and kind and peaceful it seemed. Specifically, no discussion nor thoughts over differences in which religious practice is more or less legitimate than another. We were only there to grieve and support friends and family who had lost a loved one, and to support one another in our common belief of our Lord and Savior by, and only by, whom we gain eternal life. Even in this time of social distancing, it was kind, welcoming, and well done. The message about the life we were celebrating was relevant and on point. Thank you to all who were involved.

As you know, there are some construction delays in many areas in Amarillo. As the procession began, the APD directed us from 45th and Coulter, to the loop south, around the loop, to Memory Gardens Cemetery just west of the Big Texan steakhouse on I-40. Long trip indeed. I noticed immediately that the route taken was not happenstance and would take us to our destination with least delay and complication. The Amarillo Police Department was flawless and oversaw the safety of all motorists for the duration of the trip. I have a small understanding of the process, leapfrog, hopscotch, or whatever, but it was impressive. I will return to the subject of the APD momentarily.

The citizens of Amarillo and surrounding area are an impressive collection of the finer folks on planet earth. With no regard to scheduling of their own, traffic parted and stopped in reverence to the occasion. As we passed, each would slowly return to whatever was next in their life. We passed several construction areas during the procession. Without exception, work was halted, and the men and women working these sites, removed their headwear and stood silently as we passed. I noticed that every person along the way stopped and waited reverently until we were all by.

As we reached the destination, and I mentioned I would return to the APD, we were ushered underneath an overpass by an officer, at attention, with his hat in his hand, to proceed to the cemetery. As we reached the gate, we were lastly ushered by another officer at full attention, hand over heart, into our destination for our final goodbye to our friend and loved one.

The process grew in significance to me as we drove. The drive lasted around 25 minutes at my best guess. It occurred to me about the folks that encountered this tradition in American life, in this community, treated it as it should have been. I was a bit ashamed of my cynicism with recent trends by some across this great country. Inside all the acts of reverence and kindness along the way, there was a human being who had reached the end of her earthly walk.

The worldly culmination of a human life. No color or race association. No political affiliation. No Covid opinion. Only respect, appreciation, and sorrow for human life that is lost and those left behind for now. It occurs to me, that even in these times, when it matters, people are good if left to what they know is truthful and righteous. I will thank God Almighty with greater awareness as I move forward in life about where I live and why. It is a choice and I will stay. I, in no way want to take away from the life we celebrated Friday in this letter. In fact, it almost seems that the people who watched her pass before them somehow knew of her complete selflessness and kindness. Her ability to always see the good in every soul and never be harsh.

Thank you, Amarillo, Texas, and the surrounding area, thank you APD, keep up the good work! We must prevail in the ways of our part of the world. There is still goodness in us all. We will be victorious in all things with this perspective.

Brad Fields is an agri-industry professional and rancher from Panhandle who also dabbles in philosophy, opinion, politics, and poetry.