Cornyn, Senate should

pass a relief package

Re: Aug. 16 article, "Americans waiting on help, but Congress is in recess."

I am appalled that the Senate recessed for three weeks without passing emergency legislation to address the pandemic and economic crisis. Sen. John Cornyn shows he is a leader by standing behind Sen. Mitch McConnell on TV. How about he and his colleagues take action to deal with the emergency America faces?

Sen. Cornyn and the Senate need to go back to work and pass a COVID-19 package that provides $100 billion emergency rental assistance to avert the catastrophe of 20 million Americans evicted. What about the more than 25 million workers who got their last $600 supplement with their unemployment check at the end of July? And, according to experts, they need to provide $20 billion to keep the wheels from falling off international humanitarian health work.

This is a real crisis for real Americans. We need real leaders who will take real action right now.

Mark Coats, Austin

Trump is abusing his

power to stay in power

I understand that everyone has different reasons for choosing how to cast their vote. That is fine. Some folks are single issue voters. Some only vote for one party. Some study issues. Some do not.

In my opinion, there is only one reason to vote in this presidential election and that is our democracy. It is at stake.

President Donald Trump is trying to sabotage this election by his actions regarding the U.S. Postal Service. No, the word I am looking for is cheating. This man has cheated all his life, without remorse. He will do anything to win, including abusing his power in order to stay in power. That is what autocrats and dictators (those he admires) do.

Well, we the people must not allow our democracy to be destroyed because he wants to be an autocrat. We must turn out in huge numbers to vote him out of office.

Sue Rodarte, San Antonio

Critical questions

about Foster’s death

Re: Aug.13 letter to the editor, "Let jury decide whether shooter was justified."

I read the letter regarding the lack of charges for Army Sgt. Daniel Perry for the shooting of Garrett Foster. I was wondering how long it would take for someone to complain.

I am a retired criminal defense lawyer and I cannot count the number of defendants I had to defend with similar background facts. However, most of my defendants were Hispanic or Black.

So, the question is "Would the shooter have been arrested and charged had he been Hispanic or Black?" Good question considering our present climate. Next question "Who decided not to file charges?"

Just wondering out loud.

Tomas Garza, Manchaca

Trump unfit to address

crises of his creation

Re: Aug. 14 letter to the editor, "Trump is better choice in upcoming election."

A recent letter writer said that President Donald Trump could get our country back on its feet.

Actually, Trump has knocked our country off its feet.

He stated that the COVID-19 virus would just magically disappear. Over 5 million people have been diagnosed with the virus, over 160,000 people have died and it will only get worse. Unemployment reached an all-time high in April and the economy is sinking. We have a racial divide that is widening.

Trump has proven himself incapable of addressing any of these crises. His latest action is to interfere with the delivery of the mail with his stated intention of suppressing the vote. A vote for the Biden-Harris ticket will restore decency and respect for the law and will get our country back on its feet.

Connie Maverick, Wimberley

Trump is undermining

USPS and our election

Didn't you love it when Trump openly declared his opposition to emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service to frustrate mail-in voting?

It was like his famous "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" line. He is unafraid to admit anything because he is certain it cannot hurt him. Unfortunately, he may be right.

E. Brian Graham, Austin