Council members should

spend a week with officers

I’m not Black, so I don’t know what it’s like. I am a Vietnam veteran, and people who weren’t there don’t know what that was like, either.

I’ve never been a police officer, walking up to a car full of people, wondering if they have guns. And neither has anybody on the city council. Yet they believe, in their world of make believe, that they know better than the police, what it takes to protect this city.

I challenge every council member, and especially the mayor, to spend at least one week riding in a police car for a full shift, at night, in the high crime zones. Think they have the courage? I don’t.

Steve Hundley, Austin

Give the rightful credit

to President Obama

Re: Aug. 14 letter to the editor, "Trump is better choice in upcoming election."

The letter writer wants to give credit to the president who first authorized giving veterans the ability to see private doctors in order to eliminate long Veterans Affairs waiting periods for medical appointments. I fully and wholeheartedly agree that credit should be given to that president.

Thank you President Obama for signing the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014 (Choice Act). The Choice Act not only allows veterans to see doctors outside the VA system at taxpayer expense, it also assisted veterans by requiring public universities that accept Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to offer veterans in-state tuition, regardless of state residency status. This act also includes the spouses and children of veterans who are using benefits transferred from a veteran.

As a disabled veteran, again thank you President Obama for supporting veterans and their families.

Charles A. Patino, Hutto

Despite all the evidence,

Trump claims voter fraud

Donald Trump and his wife have requested mail-in ballots from Florida in order to vote in an upcoming state primary. At the same time, Trump is trying to deny the same right for millions of Americans by claiming, with all evidence to the contrary, massive voter fraud with mail-in voting. He has resorted to litigation in several states as well as blocking funding of the Postal Service to discourage mail-in voting. Why is he doing this? He recently said the quiet part out loud on Fox News.

In Texas we can vote by mail if we are over 65, will be absent from the county, in jail, or have a disability. You are not required to substantiate your disability, you need only determine whether voting in person may cause you a problem.

Vote by mail!

Chris Dimick, Austin

Meanwhile, Trump focuses

on easing showerhead rules

According to news reports, our leader has now requested rules be changed to allow him to perfect his hair by washing it with a larger stream of water than allowed from his showerhead.

It is incredible to me that while the climate is going to hell, a pandemic ravages the country, the economy is tanking, civil unrest is rampant, and a plethora of other problems face the nation, our leader is finding time to fiddle with a regulation designed to conserve a vital national resource so that he can rinse his hair more thoroughly.

Is this what we want our leader to be doing? And his co-conspirator lawmakers that would keep him?

Fortunately, an election is coming. I can hardly wait.

Mark Craig, Austin