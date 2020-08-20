These soldiers and values

should not be celebrated

Re: Aug. 15 article, "Daughters of Confederacy claims ownership of Bastrop County monuments."

How can soldiers who fought a war against American soldiers be considered American veterans? The concept, though ludicrous, is being advanced by the Daughters of the Confederacy and their agent, John Thomas Hancock. Those men signed on to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States. They wanted to continue a way of life where humans beings could be bought and sold as property.

Like many of the Confederate markers, these were erected long after the Civil War, the larger obelisk was dedicated in 1910 and the Joseph D. Sayers marker in 1964 at the height of the civil rights movement. They represent the values of people who should not be celebrated.

A move of these markers to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Park is an insult. The war was not foreign and should not be in a place of appreciation for veterans of all races.

Linda Nelson, Austin

Nation’s rancor can be

traced to Newt Gingrich

Re: Aug. 15 letter to the editor, "Looking for the cause of our divided nation."

In response to questions posed in the letter "What has divided America?" , I believe the writer’s questions start far too late in the process.

The beginning of this mess is not a Democratic boycott of Trump’s inauguration. The tone was set years before that. One key inflection point was when Mitch McConnell declared he had only one goal after Obama’s election to make Obama a one-term president. But in reality it goes back much further, to 1978 when Newt Gingrich ( per The Atlantic article, "The man who broke politics" ) was elected and declared that rejection of bipartisanship was the key to political success.

Michael Turner, Austin

Cornyn needs to fight

for the postal service

John Cornyn, where are you?

The postmaster general is messing with the U.S. Postal Service, removing equipment needed to get mail timely delivered. Messing with the postal service is like defacing the Statue of Liberty a sin against America.

The postal system, established in 1775, has maintained the social and economic commerce of our country: delivering letters, cards and gifts, keeping family and friends close; delivering medicines, keeping us healthy, delivering checks, correspondence and packages, keeping us involved in the economy.

Where is Sen. Cornyn when we need him to fight for the U.S. Postal Service? Mail isn’t being delivered on time. We are in a pandemic. Our election is weeks away. Repeated phone messages left at his various offices are not returned.

His silence and inaction are aiding and abetting the destruction of our mail system. Shame on you John Cornyn.

Lanetta Cooper, Austin

Reasonable interpretation

of Trump’s tax cut promise

Re: Aug. 15 article, "Kamala Harris’ flawed Social Security, Medicare attack on Donald Trump."

Social Security and Medicare are financed through the payroll tax. The article quoted Trump, "If I’m victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to ... make permanent cuts to the payroll tax." The next day Kamala Harris said, "Trump just promised that if he wins reelection, he’ll gut Social Security and Medicare." Harris’ statement is a reasonable interpretation of Trump’s promise.

The other possible interpretations would be that Trump was expecting Social Security and Medicare to be funded with other equal taxes on the same people a cut in name only; or with revenues from deficit spending (opposed by his fellow Republicans); or by a higher tax on the wealthy and/or on capital gains, also opposed by his fellow Republicans.

Either Trump’s promise was hollow or it was perfectly reasonable to make Harris’ conclusion. I cannot imagine that our president would be making a hollow promise.

Steven Davidson, Georgetown