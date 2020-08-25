’Favored nation’ order

hurts access to drugs

Re: Aug. 16 commentary, "Trump’s plan to fix drug prices would create new problems for patients."

This op-ed hit home.

A member of my family takes several medications daily, including one developed last year. If not for the development of this medication, or if we had to wait to access it, my family’s quality of life would not be what it is today.

President Trump’s "most favored nation" order tying U.S. drug prices to the pricing systems in other countries will hurt patient access to needed drugs.

For example, according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, 96% of cancer medicines launched since 2011 are available in the U.S. within about three months. Patients in Greece, however, only have access to 11% of new cancer meds and even Canadians have to wait more than a year to access fewer than half of the medicines available to Americans.

Texans must tell the president that most favored nation is bad for our health.

Matt Mueller, Leander

County is taking steps

to make voting safer

As a senior, I worked the polls in the run-off election. We set up the poll with safe spacing and washed down the voting machines after each use. Finger caps were supplied so no one had to touch the machines to vote. A plastic shield separated workers and voters. We never had to touch anyone’s ID because it was scanned through the shield.

Every voter acted responsibly and wore a mask. Some wore gloves, not necessary, but it spared them touching the door, which we also cleaned periodically. I felt safer than I do at the grocery store, which is very safe. Early voting is an option to avoid crowds. Voting from your car is another. The machine can be brought out to you. It’s a hassle, but there if you need it.

Travis County is doing a great job. For information, go to their website, countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/senior-voters-and-voters-with-special-needs.html.

Patricia Ricks, Austin

Poor response to pandemic

should not surprise anyone

It should be no surprise that the U.S. problem with COVID-19 is getting worse compared to other countries.

It's to be expected. And the American people are to blame.

The same mentality that drove Donald Trump's election in 2016 is the same idiocy and poor judgment reflected in the failure to contain COVID-19 in this country. The people did the wrong thing once; why not twice?

It's reflecting badly on this country as the world asks, "Why this is happening in the U.S.?"

If the U.S. can elect Trump as president, how can you expect that it can handle a pandemic?

Chico Guevara, Austin

Congress must correct

postal service issues

I am deeply concerned about the postal service for several reasons:

1. I receive medications via mail and I am concerned about my medications being late and potentially missing doses.

2. I was planning on voting by mail due to COVID-19. That may change now since mail is being delayed.

3. The new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, not only has no experience in the postal service, he has serious conflicts of interest with respect to his financial holdings. His management is also causing significant delays in mail by removing sorting equipment and causing staff to stop delivering/processing mail due to time.

The postal service was established through our Constitution. I fully expect my members of Congress to work to correct what it is able to do. Nov. 3 will be here soon, and my vote will be determined by their actions or lack thereof.

Madelyn Teller-Kook, Austin

It will take more than

flipping a few seats

It appears that U.S. District 21 Rep. Chip Roy cares more about certain cold and inanimate statues and monuments (of the Confederate variety) than he does for living American institutions. He either supports or remains silent as President Trump systematically vandalizes the U.S. Postal Service, our intelligence agencies, the State Department, the U.S. Attorney General's Office, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Census Bureau. Can Social Security and Medicare be far behind?

The choice before us in November is stark: creeping despotism on one hand or recovering our democratic values on the other.

However, to turn our ship of state around, it will take more than just flipping a few elective offices blue. Please vote for Joe Biden, MJ Hegar, Wendy Davis, and indeed, every Democrat on the ballot. The stakes couldn't be higher.

Stephen Shackelford, Austin