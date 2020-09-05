China’s energy policies

might be worth pirating

The Chinese city of Shenzhen, with a population of 12 million, has 16,000 electric buses on the road. Meanwhile, Austin which has a population of almost 1 million, currently has 12 electric buses..

Major Chinese cities enjoy high-speed rail service. Austin doesn't.

China has more solar capacity than any other country in the world. U.S. crude oil production reached another record level in 2019.

The U.S. accuses China of pirating U.S. technology. Perhaps the U.S. should pirate some Chinese energy policies.

Philip Russell, Austin

Trump resorted to a

trope, but it won’t work

Re: Aug. 30 commentary, "RNC gave reluctant voters permission to pick Trump."

"Some of my best friends are black."

In his Sunday column in praise of Donald Trump’s four-day Republican National Convention performance, Marc A. Thiessen seems to have forgotten how quickly people recognize when someone uses this cliche in an effort to show that they are not in the least bit racist.

Donald Trump knows some former National Football League players. Donald Trump pardoned a black woman sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense. Donald Trump appointed some black men to high government offices, etc. etc. The "best friends" trope has never been convincing and it’s not likely to win many new voters for Trump this time.

Jon C. Halter, Round Rock

Forty percent want four

more years of Trump?

The result from the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll has Biden at 47% and Trump at 40%. This is not a 7-point Biden lead. It’s a declaration by 40% of those polled that they prefer our country with Donald Trump as president 40%! Are we blind or insane?

When did we become a country that accepts a president who abandons us during a pandemic, foments hatred and division among us, and openly misleads us on every important issue?

Over 180,000 COVID-19 deaths, millions of Americans out of work, over 30 million renter households open to evictions, and 40% of registered voters still want four more years of Donald Trump and his Republican enablers.

We need sweeping change up and down the entire ticket in November. Vote as if your life depends on it.

Bill Brink, Austin

System showed protesters

left to defend themselves

Re: Aug. 30 online article, "1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash."

When Austin’s justice system released Daniel Perry, the Army sergeant who drove from Killeen and killed Garrett Foster, the social contract collapsed.

By this action, Austin broadcast to the nation that protesters are unprotected against violence. Unsurprisingly, this increased violence.

On Aug. 29, a group of Trump supporters paraded through Portland. Some fired on protesters with paintball guns. The protesters were armed and fired back, killing a member of the far-right group Patriot Prayer. Violence like this happens because protesters aren’t safe, from Austin to Portland.

As protesters’ rights are undefended by law enforcement, they must defend themselves. To prevent further violence, we must re-establish law and order in Austin with swift justice for Garrett Foster.

Benjamin Steele, Austin

No masks but they are

’patriots’ nonetheless

The president was visiting Walter Reed military hospital on July 11 and wore a mask.

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump tweeted on July 20. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!" he added.

Trump did not wear a mask at any of the known Republican National Convention events he attended. Guess that means he is no longer a Patriot.

Trump supporters in Portland drive around in their pickup trucks, sporting banners, carrying guns and he calls them "Great Patriots." None appeared to be wearing masks, nor were they socially distancing themselves from others in the same vehicles.

So if he’s not a Patriot unless he’s wearing a mask, how can the Portland mob be Patriots if they are not wearing masks?

Thomas Olsen, Georgetown