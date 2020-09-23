Texas senators should

let voters make the call

I am sure that as patriots, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz are mourning the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

I call on them now to commit to not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until after the inauguration, following the precedent set after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia four years ago.

They should allow the people to make this monumental decision — as they did four years ago.

Rebecca Elder, Austin

Only spineless hypocrites

don’t stick to their guns

"This is really about an important principle. It’s important to allow the voters, in choosing the next president of the United States, make that decision and make sure their voice is heard rather than just 100 members of the Senate."

Sen. John Cornyn, March 3, 2016, regarding delaying Supreme Court confirmation

"It has been 80 years since a Supreme Court vacancy was nominated and confirmed in an election year. There is a long tradition that you don’t do this in an election year."

Sen. Ted Cruz, Feb. 14, 2016, regarding delaying Supreme Court confirmation

So will you two be stand-up Texans and stick to your guns? Or will you be spineless hypocrites?

Brady Coleman, Austin

America must remember

needless COVID deaths

On what future date should we remember the innocent victims of President Donald Trump’s negligence or self-serving willful blindness to the coronavirus?

It should be another "Never forget!" remembrance. Trump was unprepared for a pandemic, then belittled it and labeled it a hoax, and continues to discourage or ignore simple lifesaving measures. The coronavirus still kills more Americans each week than died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

How many deaths would have been prevented with early adoption of masks, distancing and brief shutdowns? At least many tens of thousands. When should we remember? Perhaps Feb. 24, when Trump tweeted, "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA."

I suggest Nov. 3, when this betrayal should finally unify America — like 9/11 did — to discard this administration of lies, incompetence, division and corruption, and affirm that we are no longer divided or deflected by the defenses of "But Obama," "But Hillary" or "But Biden."

Alan W. Ford, Bastrop

A plea to Cornyn, Cruz:

Do the right thing

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true fighter to the end!

Since President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can’t be trusted not to use the Senate majority to push through her replacement, I would like to ask Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to do the right thing and publicly pledge not to approve a nominee until after the next term starts.

Dave Jaffe, Austin

Electoral College ensures

rural areas aren’t ignored

Re: Sept. 17 article, "Read the U.S. Constitution — and what an Austin expert says it got wrong."

The argument was made that the majority of votes in the United States should determine the outcome of the election. I have heard that before and it is wrong-headed thinking.

With no Electoral College where would the politicians campaign? You can bet, huge cites. Do you think Round Rock would get a visit? No way, the expense of time and money would be too great. Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio would be on politicians’ list the small cities would not matter.

Our Electoral College was set up to make every vote count, and states with laws prohibiting faithless voting still abide by it. That is, we get to elect someone who will cast a collective vote for the candidate we voted for. It should be mandatory in all states that the electoral college voters must vote for the people's choice (majority).

Gary Stroud, Austin