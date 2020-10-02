AGN Media Editorial Board

The Thompson Park Pool moved a step closer to reality earlier this week as city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony north of Wonderland Park. For those who may not remember, the original pool facility in the park opened almost 90 years ago but was closed in late 2018 as a result of structural integrity issues that made it unsafe for future use.

In the aftermath of that decision, the city has been diligent in working to replace the pool with a superior, family-friendly facility that is envisioned, from the look of renderings made available this week, as not only the largest, but also best-of-class in the Panhandle. Construction is expected to take roughly eight months, meaning the end in mind is the new pool is tentatively scheduled to be operational in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend next May.

Earlier this year, following a lengthy process of discussion, community forums and other public engagement sessions, the City Council approved the facility, which will include amenities such as a zero-edge entry main pool, a lazy river, slides, concession/restroom building, pump-house building, a new parking lot, sidewalks, planting and irrigation.

"It’s been truly a community-wide effort," Mayor Ginger Nelson said in our story. "It’s going to have lot of fun things, where families can come and gather – kids and grown-ups all across the age range. I really believe it will spur great development, so we’re very excited about the economic development opportunities."

The pool’s location within Thompson Park is important both historically and economically. The new facility will be near other attractions such as Wonderland Park and the park’s zoo, providing multiple entertainment options for visitors and local citizens alike. It will also be easily accessible from the Dumas Highway and is near Hastings Avenue. Officials are optimistic the facility will be a catalyst for other development in the North Heights area.

Council voted to issue certificates of obligation totaling almost $8 million to fund the project as well as address costs incurred for acquisition, construction, improving and equipping the pool, according to our story earlier this week. City officials say design costs were factored into the $8 million figure. Other items considered part of the project but not part of the construction process include razing the previous structure and IT costs. A $6.2 million contract was awarded to Wiley Hick Jr. Inc. to construct the facility.

"Thompson Park Pool is more than just an aqua park," Michael Kashuba, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said in a news release. "The proposed facility will become a key feature in the Amarillo community and will offer the surrounding community a positive economic impact for decades to come. Our citizens are going to be amazed with this facility."

Once completed, the new facility will be another offering in the city’s expansive and appealing list of attractions. We look forward to seeing the new Thompson Park Pool completed and commend the city on its continuous commitment to this project.

"I am grateful to Amarillo City Council for its support of this project and for the residents that helped us determine what this facility will look like and how it would best serve our city," Kashuba said. "It is going to serve our community well."

We agree and can’t wait for the arrival of next summer.