Re: Sept. 22 article, "Julie Oliver launches 6-figure TV ad buy."

The Republican Party continues to propagate the fallacy that individuals can somehow acquire better health care coverage on their own rather than sign up for government programs like Obamacare. This fabricated "reality" neatly resonates with the failed mantra that somehow individual freedom, being ingrained in the American character, will triumph over the wasteful, burdensome inefficiency of the federal government.

In a recent Statesman article, a spokesperson for Congressman Roger Williams calls Democrats "incredibly disingenuous and ignorant" for criticizing Williams, who claims to be in favor of eliminating preexisting condition exclusions yet opposes any government-supported health care plans.

Williams’ opponent, Democrat Julie Oliver, is a member of the Board of Central Health and truly understands the grim reality of health care in the United States in 2020. She supports the expansion of Obamacare and Medicare and is a passionate advocate for health care for all.

Robert Gibbons, Austin

Re: Oct. 2 article, "Abbott orders counties to close multiple ballot dropoff sites."

Voter suppression will once again cast its bleak shadow across Texas.

While Abbott claims he is maintaining the integrity of the election, it is all too clear that closing drop-off points for ballots is a move that will require even more of voters, especially those in some of the state's biggest and most populous counties.

It is yet another example of a modern-day poll tax that Republicans cling to. If they can't win on their ideas, they will simply make it harder to cast a ballot.

Ruth Yanoff, Austin

I would like to propose debate rules that would work to keep presidential debates a true contests of ideas.

The moderator should have control of the microphones. When it is a candidate's turn to talk, turn on the microphone, otherwise it stays off. Have the camera only on the person who has the floor.

These simple measures would ensure that we hear the question and each candidate’s answer without a barrage of snide remarks and flowing insults.

Eric Brown, Austin

I read about rallies in support of the guy who paid a settlement after being sued for running a fake university, and who used charity funds to pay his legal bills and a full-length portrait of himself.

He also put terrified little children in cages and lost track of their parents. More than 20 women have accused him of sexual misconduct, including assault. He stirs up racial hatred and violence, and gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op holding a Bible to dupe evangelicals. He works to suppress voting, and is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end health care for 20 million people. He declines to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Yeah, that guy.

I hope soon to read about rallies in support of his victims and for a better future for our country.

Ed Chaney, Laguna Vista

Here’s an idea. Let’s have a real debate.

Give each candidate six minutes to respond to an issue. The first two minutes are to be spent explaining his position. The second two minutes go to illustrating the opponent’s position. And the final two minutes focus on what each position contributes to a solution. It is critical thinking: thesis, antithesis, and synthesis. Shouldn’t we expect our leaders to consider an issue from all sides?

The failure of the moderator and sponsors to provide a workable format is partly to blame for the disaster we witnessed recently. While negative comments and personal attacks may play well to the least thoughtful among us, it is clearly not productive or enlightening.

Perhaps, with a few changes, we can lift ourselves out of the muck and mire of these contentious times. We, the electorate, must require more of our leaders.

Jim Philpott, Kyle

My wife and I spent a month on Cape Cod where everyone routinely wore masks and kept the proper social distance even when going to the beach.

Flying back to Austin three women in front of us refused to keep on their masks despite our request and those of the flight attendant. In the Austin airport we were surprised to see so many people without masks.

During a recent walk I counted 46 people with only four wearing masks. No wonder our relatives in Massachusetts feel sorry for us.

Patrick F. Palermo, Austin