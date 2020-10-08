AGN Media Editorial Board

With the 2020 general election now less than a month away and an extended early voting period scheduled to begin next week, there is no time like the present to remind everyone to exercise good judgment when it comes to consuming and sharing online information.

Digital literacy is more important than ever before.

Virtually everyone remembers the election four years ago when numerous incredible claims were being shared thousands of times on social media platforms with little regard for checking the source and truthfulness of the report. Experts predict the same thing will happen again this time.

People should be especially wary of fiction masquerading as news circulating on social media. There are those whose purpose is to do nothing more than create confusion for voters by pushing outright lies and misleading claims into the public sphere.

Sometimes, this false information comes from candidates or those who claim to represent their interests, but other times these very real examples of "fake news" are shared by foreign actors whose intent is to create discord and discontent and exploit divisions within the country.

We urge all social media users to be vigilant and employ an abundance of caution while engaging with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other applications. Likewise, people should be suspicious of unsolicited emails that include sensational claims about political candidates or their stance on issues.

America’s democratic system is a precious thing that should never be taken for granted. It works best when everyone participates, and one of the most powerful ways to demonstrate this is through voting. As is our regular encouragement, we urge all eligible voters to educate themselves on candidates and issues – and then make sure their voice is heard at the ballot box.

We live in a time of information overload, and people spend more time scrolling through social media feeds. It is important to recognize these false, sensational stories are intentionally designed to evoke an emotional reaction from readers so they will click, read and share quickly.

The challenge is to slow down and take the time to verify information before one contributes to spreading untruthful content. We recommend two simple ways for people to fact check online content. First, is it from a reputable news source or someone you recognize or know? Second, can it be verified by other sources after a quick search of whatever claim is made?

A number of news organizations have online fact checking for such claims, including USA Today Fact Check and AP Fact Check. Further, if the claim also includes a location, that can be verified by checking the local newspaper’s coverage of what allegedly happened or what was said.

Digital literacy is a critical skill that people need to learn and master. It means not falling for deliberately inflammatory material that has no purpose more than to widen already existing divisions in society.

There is nothing wrong with sharing news online, but there also is nothing wrong with being aware before one shares. Take time to confirm the truthfulness of a report. Otherwise, the risk becomes possibly contributing to an epidemic of misinformation.

Knowledge is power. Get informed and vote.