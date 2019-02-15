The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets will be facing a tall order in their Class 4A boys basketball bi-district playoff game against Argyle next week.

Because of the Yellow Jackets’ 59-41 road loss to Glen Rose Tuesday night, they had to settle for a third-place finish in District 7-4A. That means they will be paired against the eighth-ranked Eagles (25-9), who earned the runner-up spot in District 8-4A behind 32-3 Decatur (8-0 in district), which is ranked fifth in the state in the Class 4A Texas Association of Basketball poll.

The matchup against Argyle will be played Tuesday at Aledo High School. The starting time had not yet been announced as of press time.

The reward Glen Rose gets for taking second place ahead of the Jackets is that they will take on Krum, which is 12-17 on the season and was just 4-4 in district play.

SHS head boys basketball coach Bill Brooks said the loss to Glen Rose Tuesday in Tiger Arena was a result of “just cold shooting.”

The Jackets made just 30 percent of their field goals on the night (17 of 56) and misfired on 13 of their 14 from 3-point range.

“We missed a lot of threes and layups,” Brooks said. “We haven’t shot that bad in a while.”

Meanwhile, Glen Rose shot 38 percent from the floor and made eight more 3-point baskets, hitting 9 of 30 from long range.

Stephenville’s top two scorers — Travis Stilwell and Grayson Traweek — scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. But no other SHS player had more than six points.

Stilwell had a team-high eight rebounds along with four steals. Trace Morrison led the Jackets in steals, with five.

The Jackets gained a 17-11 edge over Glen Rose in the opening quarter, but were outscored in all three remaining quarters — 19-8, 11-10 and 18-6.

Brooks noted that the Jackets were picked to finish in last place in the five-team district in the preseason.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get second, but I’m still proud of what they have done,” Brooks said of his Jackets. “We were picked to get fifth.”

FACING ARGYLE

In the Whataburger Tournament in late December, Argyle held Grandview — which at that time was ranked sixth in the state in Class 3A — to 27 points and won by 23.

They feature outstanding size, with a post who stands six feet, eight inches tall, plus guards who are 6-6 and 6-5. Stephenville has five players on the roster as tall as 6-3, but none any taller.

“Their size will be a factor, and they also shoot the ball well,” Brooks said of the Eagles.

The SHS coach noted that the Jackets have shown positive trends this season that could help in bouncing back from the Glen Rose loss — and help in their strategy against Argyle.

One of those trends is the Jackets have been good at “taking away strengths of our opponents,” Brooks said, adding, “Overall, we have shot the ball really well,” plus, “We’ve always played well after a loss. We’ve always come out more focused.”

The winner of the SHS-Argyle game will advance to the second (area) round of the playoffs against either District 5-4A champion Snyder (26-6) or the winner of a playoff for fourth place in District 6 — either Iowa Park (2-12) or Vernon (7-14). Snyder is ranked 17th in the TABC’s Class 4A poll.