CLASS 6A

Frenship 63, El Paso Montwood 32

Area round

Frenship vs. Richland High, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abilene High School

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper 63, Abilene Cooper 39

Plainview 48, Abilene Wylie 42

Area round

Lubbock-Cooper (R3) vs. El Paso Chapin (F1) 6 p.m. Friday, Fort Stockton

Plainview (T3) vs. El Paso Andress (W1) 7:30 p.m. Friday, Monahans

CLASS 4A

Estacado 51, Pampa 50

Seminole 103, Clint 23

Burkburnett 55, Snyder 54

Levelland 49, Dumas 24

Area round

Estacado (F3) vs. Mountain View (R1), 6 p.m. Friday, Fort Stockton

Levelland 50, Seminole 35

Regional quarterfinals

Seminole (W2) vs. San Elizario (W1)-Hereford (T3) winner, TBA

CLASS 3A

Canadian 44, Denver City 42 (OT)

Shallowater 50, Spearman 32

Idalou 63, Muleshoe 29

Bushland 44, Abernathy 32

Area round

Idalou 66, Sonora 27

Shallowater 55, Tornillo 29

Regional quarterfinals

Idalou (W2) vs. Bushland (W1)-Ballinger (R4) winner, TBA

Shallowater (R2) vs. Wall (W4)-Canadian (R1) winner, TBA

CLASS 2A

New Deal 73, Bovina 49

Vega 51, Floydada 22

Farwell 48, Post 35

Seagraves 71, Van Horn 32

Smyer 34, McCamey 30

Lockney 49, Sudan 46

Plains 44, Wink 33

Sundown 53, Iraan 29

Area round

New Deal (W4) vs. Straford, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Canyon HS

Wellington 59, Farwell 35

Seagraves (R5) vs. Haskell (W8), 8 p.m. Friday, Post

Christoval 34, Smyer 19

Gruver 64, Lockney 43

Plains (F5) vs. Forsan (R7), 7 p.m. Friday, O'Donnell

Sundown (W5) vs. Albany (R8), 6:30 p.m., Friday, Colorado City

CLASS 1A

Happy 93, Hart 28

Morton 56, Crosbyton 33

New Home (W6), bye

Grady 49, Wellman-Union 36

Ropes (W7), bye

Lorenzo 50, Springlake-Earth 38

Whiteface (W5), bye

Sands 45, O'Donnell 41

Spur 61, Crowell 46

Jayton 35, Munday 23

Area round, Region I



Morton 42, Garden City 31

New Home (W6) vs. Grady (T8), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Denver City

Ropes (W7) vs. Lorenzo (R6), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Christian High School

Whiteface (W5) vs. Sands (R8), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Denver City

Quarterfinals, Region I

Morton (R5) vs. New Home (W6)-Grady (T8) winner, TBA

Area round, Region II

Spur (R15) vs. Aspermont (W14), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Post

Jayton (T15) vs. Hermleigh (W13), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Slaton

