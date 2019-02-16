Coronado's Blair Conwright earned plenty of accolades for his performances on the field.

On Friday, the senior wide receiver and TCU signee added another as he was named second-team on the Texas Sports Writers Association's Class 5A all-state squad.

Conwright, also a Lone Star Varsity Super Team selection and Offensive Player of the Year, ended his final season with 100 catches for 1,472 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Lubbock-Cooper's Myles Bravo (tackle), Carson Brownlow (defensive lineman), Jarred Gibson (linebacker), Reese Wagnon (linebacker), Payton Bourquin (defensive back) and Isaiah Johnson (running back); Coronado's Sawyer Robertson (quarterback), Cameron Stevenson (defensive back) and DJ Davis; Monterey's Brock Thetford (tackle),

Robertson, Thetford, Bourquin, and Johnson were named to the LSV Super Team.

Of the quartet, Robertson garnered Newcomer of the Year accolades after throwing for 3,564 yards and 43 touchdowns to only seven interceptions while guiding the Mustangs to the Class 5A Division I regional semifinal round.

Thetford graded out 90 percent and signed to play for Eastern New Mexico University.

Bourqin, who finished with 107 tackles and one interception, signed with Division I Incarnate Word. Johnson, a junior tailback, started to build his recruiting tape by rushing for 1,296 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to Offensive MVP honors in District 3-5A.