CLASS 6A
Frenship 63, El Paso Montwood 32
Area round
Richland High 53, Frenship 51
CLASS 5A
Lubbock-Cooper 63, Abilene Cooper 39
Plainview 48, Abilene Wylie 42
Area round
Lubbock-Cooper 87, El Paso Chapin 44
Plainview 48, El Paso Andress 23
Regional quarterfinals
Lubbock-Cooper 43, Plainview 30
Regional seminfinal
Lubbock-Cooper (R3) vs. Mansfield Timberview (W5), 6 p.m. Friday, The Coliseum, Snyder
CLASS 4A
Estacado 51, Pampa 50
Seminole 103, Clint 23
Burkburnett 55, Snyder 54
Levelland 49, Dumas 24
Area round
Estacado 53, Mountain View 46
Levelland 50, Seminole 35
Regional quarterfinals
Levelland 51, Hereford 42
Canyon 50, Estacado 33
Regional semifinal
Levelland (R3) vs. Bridgeport (R8), 8 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center
CLASS 3A
Canadian 44, Denver City 42 (OT)
Shallowater 50, Spearman 32
Idalou 63, Muleshoe 29
Bushland 44, Abernathy 32
Area round
Idalou 66, Sonora 27
Shallowater 55, Tornillo 29
Regional quarterfinals
Idalou 39, Bushland 34
Wall 47, Shallowater 43
Regional semifinals
Idalou (W2) vs. Jim Ned (W5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wayland Baptist University's Hutcherson Gym, Plainview
CLASS 2A
New Deal 73, Bovina 49
Vega 51, Floydada 22
Farwell 48, Post 35
Seagraves 71, Van Horn 32
Smyer 34, McCamey 30
Lockney 49, Sudan 46
Plains 44, Wink 33
Sundown 53, Iraan 29
Area round
Straford 48, New Deal 34
Wellington 59, Farwell 35
Seagraves 45, Haskell 38
Christoval 34, Smyer 19
Gruver 64, Lockney 43
Forsan 35, Plains 24
Sundown 44, Albany 31
Regional quarterfinals
Christoval 47, Seagraves 40
Forsan 30, Sundown 25
CLASS 1A
Happy 93, Hart 28
Morton 56, Crosbyton 33
New Home (W6), bye
Grady 49, Wellman-Union 36
Ropes (W7), bye
Lorenzo 50, Springlake-Earth 38
Whiteface (W5), bye
Sands 45, O'Donnell 41
Spur 61, Crowell 46
Jayton 35, Munday 23
Area round, Region I
Morton 42, Garden City 31
New Home 40, Grady 36
Ropes 85, Lorenzo 27
Sands 46, Whiteface 34
Quarterfinals, Region I
New Home 43, Morton 39
Ropes 42, Sands 38
Semifinals, Region I
Ropes (W7) vs. Nazareth, 8 p.m. Friday, South Plains College's Texan Dome, Levelland
New Home (W6) vs. McLean (W2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, South Plains College's Texan Dome, Levelland
Area round, Region II
Aspermont 43, Spur 27
Hermleigh 49, Jayton 37
TAPPS
4A
Bi-district
Trinity Christian 83, Dallas Shelton 28
Lubbock Christian (HS) 65, Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy 35
Area round
Trinity Christian (26-12) vs. Tyler All Saints (17-14), Saturday, time/location TBA
Lubbock Christian (28-11) vs. Arlington Grace Prep (19-12), time/location TBA
2A
Bi-district
All Saints Episcopal 50, Ovilla Christian 49
Lubbock Southcrest Christian 64, Dallas 1st Baptist 21
Regionals
Lubbock Southcrest Christian (26-0) vs. Granbury North Central Texas (19-6), Saturday, time/location TBA
All Saints Episcopal (11-14) vs. Plano Coram Deo (22-8), Saturday, time/location TBA
