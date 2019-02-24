No. 2-ranked Randall got the job done.

At the UIL Class 5A state wrestling championships held in Cypress on Friday and Saturday, the Raiders out-scored their heated rival, No-1 ranked Dumas, by a tally of 156-129.

“We were definitely happy at the end of the day,” Randall coach David Quirino said. “This is a great accomplishment for our team. This is the most kids we’ve ever medaled, and I’m just so happy to be a part of it.

“It feels so good to bring this back to Amarillo.”

The championships started off with a bang for the Amarillo-area as Dumas’ Axel Hernandez won with a fall in just one minute, 12 seconds over Lubbock Monterey’s Bradyn Valdez. Hernandez was the only state champion for the Demons in the tournament.

The Demons’ Jesse Martinez was then defeated by Lubbock High’s Alexander Pena in a 9-5 decision to allow Randall to take control.

Andres Mendoza, at 120 pounds, reached the final for Randall. He lost in that match to El Paso Chapin’s Mason Purvis in a 9-5 decision.

The biggest shock of the day occurred in the 126-pound division. The Raiders’ Johnathon Ortegon (47-5 overall) — a three-time state champion on a quest to become the first 5A wrestler to ever win four straight gold medals — was upset by Frisco’s Tyler Brennan in a 6-4 decision in the extra period.

But Randall had answers.

Its 170-pounder, Branson Britten, reached the final match – where he fell in a close 3-2 decision in the final bout.

And its 160-pounder, Jaydn Heaton, reached the final match to tally more points for the Raiders. Heaton was defeated by Hereford’s Seth Dixon 3-1 in a decision in the final bout.

Dixon, a Navarro College football commit, won his second consecutive title. He won the championship last season at 152 pounds.

“This feels amazing,” said Dixon, who finished with a perfect 35-0 record. “But I couldn’t have done it without Jesus Christ, our maker. I’ve been blessed with so many things, and it’s an absolute blessing to go back to back.”

In the end, Randall’s team victory cut off Dumas’ run of back-to-back state titles.

“The support from the community is great,” Quirino said. “Our parents are behind it. The parents are fully into being behind this program – they hold the kids accountable. I thank them for being proactive – taking care of their grades and just taking care of business.

“You have to have that support, and we’re bringing it back home.”

Dumas coach Clint Chamblin, despite not being able to win the team title, was respectful of Randall.

“We didn’t just bring it today (Saturday),” Chamblin said. “They brought it the day before and the whole weekend. They had a bunch of guys in the semifinals, and that’s where they got us. We didn’t do what we needed to do to get those scores early on.”

RANDALL GIRLS FINISH FOURTH

The Randall girls finished fourth at the Class 5A tournament with 64 points. El Paso Hanks won the 5A girls title with 96.5 points, followed by Frisco Liberty and Azle.

Skye Bravo, at 128 pounds, finished second for the Lady Raiders. Senior Lily Mils, in the 215-pound division, was also a runner-up.

AMARILLO ISD NOTABLES

Wrestlers from the Amarillo ISD didn't grab gold Saturday but still had a strong showing at the Class 6A and 5A level.

On the boys side, Tascosa's Sam Mora fell short of his quest at a state championship in the 170 pound division, dropping an 8-5 decision to Kishawn Higgins of Katy. Mora, the Region I-6A Most Outstanding Wrestler, ends his season at 37-2 and a three-time silver medalist at the state tournament.

Mora's teammate Jesse Diaz earned a bronze medal in the 138 pound division. Diaz beat Keller's Preston Decker by a 3-2 decision in the third place match.

In girls action, Tascosa's Mia Diaz and Caprock's Tatiana Garcia took home bronze medals, each winning their respective third place matches.

Diaz knocked off Paige Box of Rockwall Heath by a fall at 4:25. Garcia defeated Carrollton Turner's Natalie Berumen by a fall at the 2:49 mark.