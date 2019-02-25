Four members of the Howard Payne Lady Jackets basketball team received American Southwest Conference West Division postseason accolades.

Sophomore guard Chelsey Harris was named first-team All-West and to the All-West Defensive team. Freshman guard Payge Grable was chosen for the West All-Freshman Team and was named honorable mention All-West. Junior forward Anastasia Willis also received honorable mention, while junior guard/forward Julissa Ibarra was one of three Tri-Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year.

Harris averaged 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while Grable finished with 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per outing. Willis contributed 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 14 blocks, while Ibarra chipped in 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

The Lady Jackets finished with an 11-15 overall record, 8-8 in conference action, qualified for the ASC tournament for the 16th year in a row in head coach Yannick Denson's first season.