Texas Tech pitchers Erin Edmoundson and Missy Zoch dominated opposing hitters as the Red Raiders swept their games against UT-Arlington and North Texas on Friday in first-day action of the Texas Tech Invitational at Rocky Johnson Field.

Edmoundson allowed a first-inning run to UT-Arlington but then threw four shutout innings as the 18th-ranked Red Raiders (15-1) downed the Mavericks 9-1 in the opening game.

Trenity Edwards smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the first to tie things up for the Red Raiders, who added three more first-inning runs to open a 4-1 lead.

The Red Raiders added two more runs in the second inning on a two-RBI single by Breanna Russell.

Jessica Hartwell powered a home run over the centerfield fence to open the fifth inning for Tech, and the Red Raiders scored two more runs to force a run-rule ending after five innings.

Edmoundson improved to 9-1 for the season.

In the second game, Tech down North Texas 5-1, with Zoch (5-0) allowing just five hits and one run in a seven-inning complete-game win.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Karli Hamilton singled to lead things off. Hartwell followed with her second home run of the day, a two-run shot. Edwards made it a back-to-back home run barrage with her second homer of the day in Tech’s next at-bat, and Zoch kept the Mean Green in check.

Zoch struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win.

The Red Raiders will continue tournament action today with a double-header starting at 3:30 p.m. Tech will face North Texas first, and then will take on UT-Arlington in a nightcap rematch.

Women's basketball

Hoping to ease the sting of another disappointing late-game finish, the Lady Raider basketball team will look for a win in their final road trip of the regular season today against a surging Kansas State team in Manhattan, Kan..

Tipoff for the Lady Raiders (12-15, 3-13 in Big 12 play) will be at 1 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Lady Raiders are coming off a heartbreaking 64-62 loss to 20th-ranked Iowa State on Tuesday. When Chrislyn Carr’s last-second three-point attempt bounced off the rim, the Lady Raiders chances for post-season play took another big hit.

But the Lady Raiders will have another chance today to step up against a probable NCAA tournament team, as the Wildcats enter the matchup with an 18-10 overall record and a 9-7 mark in Big 12 play.

Kansas State has won the last seven meetings against the Lady Raiders, and Tech has not won in Manhattan since Feb. 15, 2015, a 74-68 overtime win.

Carr remains the catalyst for Tech’s offense, entering today’s game averaging 17.9 points per game to rank third among Big 12 scorers. Carr is the top-ranked freshman in the NCAA in five categories, including scoring and three-point attempts.

In the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 19, the Wildcats pulled out a narrow 66-62 win. The Wildcats led by nine points at halftime, but the Lady Raiders used a 15-2 run in the third and fourth quarters to take the lead.

Tech led 51-43 early in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats then went on an 18-3 run to pull away for the win.

Kansas State is led by 6-1 senior guard Kayla Goth and 6-4 junior forward Peyton Williams, who are averaging 13.1 and 15.2 points per game in 2018-19, with Goth adding an average of 6.6 assists per game in running the Wildcat offense.

Baseball

FRISCO — Matt Waldron and two relievers held Texas Tech to four hits, and Mojo Hagge and Colby Gomes delivered RBI singles in the seventh inning as Nebraska defeated the Red Raiders 2-1 Friday in the Frisco College Classic.

Tech starter Erikson Lanning blanked the Cornhuskers on two hits through five innings, and Tyler Floyd got a double play and a strikeout to keep the shutout through six.

In the seventh, however, Floyd yielded a one-out double to Luke Roskam and walked Joe Acker. Hagge then delivered a pinch-hit single to right field, and the runners moved up to second and third on the throw back in. Acker came home when Gomez poked an infield single to shortstop.

Nebraska reliever Chad Luensmann (1-1) struck out four in a scoreless sixth, seventh and eighth for the victory, and Gomes pitched the ninth, striking out two, for his first save.

Tech (6-2) scored only on Brian Klein's RBI single in the third. But the Red Raiders had trouble with Waldron, who struck out seven in five innings.

Floyd struck out four in 2 2/3 innings, but yielded four hits and two walks.

Tech (6-2) plays Mississippi State (9-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sam Houston State (5-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday.