A five-goal second period helped the Milwaukee Admirals defeat the Texas Stars 6-2 in Milwaukee, Wis., on Tuesday night.

Joe Pendenza and Anthony Richard each scored and assisted on a goal while Justin Kirkland had two assists to lead the Admirals offense.

Michael Mersch and Denis Gurianov each scored for Texas, but it wasn't nearly enough to match the Admirals' offensive onslaught.

Mersch scored on a power play in the first period before Gurianov doubled the Texas lead early in the second frame. It was all Admirals after that, however, as the home team scored six unanswered goals.

Richard scored the first goal for Milwaukee before Garret Ross tied the game at 9 minutes, 34 seconds into the second period. Vince Pedrie scored the winner just over a minute after the goal by Ross.

Laurent Dauphin made it 4-2 at 15:50 into the period on a shorthanded score.

Jared Tinordi scored the Admirals' fifth goal at 16:58 into the period to cap the second-period rally.

Pendenza added another shorthanded goal at 7:46 into the final frame and the Stars had no way back into the game.

Landon Bow had a rough night, making 23 saves on the 29 shots he faced. Troy Grosenick picked up the win as he stopped 23 shots.