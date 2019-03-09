The Brownwood Lady Lions snapped a five-game drought as they stepped outside of District 6-4A soccer action for a 2-0 victory over Fredericksburg Friday night.

Playing at the Cen-Tex Soccer Association Fields due to the Bluebonnet Relays, the Lady Lions – who won for the first time since knocking off Lorena, 3-1, on Feb. 1 - received goals from Carly Person, on a penalty kick, and Khloe Tobien.

On the defensive end, Tarynne DeLap recorded three saves and posted the shutout.

The Lady Lions (7-8, 0-4) will have spring break off before resuming district action March 19 at Mineral Wells.

Playing in just a three-team district, the Lady Lions have already secured a playoff berth.

Fredericksburg 4, Lions 0

The Brownwood Lions were dealt a fifth consecutive loss Friday night, suffering a 4-0 non-district setback at the hands of the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies.

Also playing at Cen-Tex Soccer Association Fields due to the Bluebonnet Relays, the Lions were looking for their first win since defeating Graham, 4-3, in the pre-district finale on Feb. 12 – and just their second win of the season.

Brownwood surrendered two goals in each half, though head coach Scott Swanzy was pleased with the performances of Zack Smith, Conner Fitzgerald and Pablo Palacios, along with Tanner Roberts in goal.

With no games slated for spring break, the Lions (1-11-1, 0-4) return to action March 19 at District 6-4A rival Mineral Wells.

A member of just a three-team league, the Lions are already guaranteed a trip to the postseason.