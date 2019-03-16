The Austin Spurs won't be defending their NBA G League title after the regular season concludes, but they managed to take a win Friday night over the Santa Cruz Warriors on the road.

At 19-27, Austin is well outside the playoff picture, but big games by Travis Trice II and John Holland earned a 111-107 win.

The Spurs trailed by halftime and then fell down even further in the second half but turned in a great fourth quarter to take the victory.

Trice finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 32 points to go with 11 assists. He went 5-for-6 from outside the arc. Holland scored 26 and pulled down eight rebounds for Austin. Ben Moore added 16 points and eight boards while DeJuan Blair chipped in 13 points.

The Spurs shot 50 percent from the field and connected on 15 out of 35 3-point attempts. The Warriors hit 45 percent of their shots and only hit seven 3-pointers on 29 attempts.

Marcus Derrickson led Santa Cruz with 21 points. Darius Morris added 18 points for the Warriors.

Trailing 87-79 entering the fourth quarter, the Spurs outscored the Warriors 32-20 to close out the game.