MINERAL WELLS — For the third time in District 6-4A soccer competition, the Brownwood Lady Lions played the Mineral Wells Lady Rams to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation. And for the third time in as many meetings, the Lady Lions came up on the short end of a shootout, falling 4-3 to the Lady Rams Tuesday night.

Carly Person, Channing Barron and Dusty VanHuss recorded Brownwood’s goals in the shootout, but Mineral Wells managed one more.

With the loss, the Lady Lions slip to 0-5 in district action and 7-9 overall with one 6-4A contest left at home against Stephenville at 5 p.m. Friday.

Regardless of the outcome, the Lady Lions will head to the playoffs as the third seed out of District 6-4A.

Mineral Wells 3, Lions 0

MINERAL WELLS — The Brownwood Lions were dealt a sixth consecutive defeat Tuesday night as they came up on the short end of a 3-0 decision against District 6-4A soccer rival Mineral Wells.

“It was a night of well-played soccer and a few mistakes,” said Lions head coach Scott Swanzy. “Mineral Wells was able to capitalize when we made a mistake and then we were not able to capitalize when they made a mistake.

“I felt like the midfield play was the best it’s been all season, especially in the first half where we were able to possess the ball and distribute for goal opportunities. We held them to just one goal in the first half, but lacked the offensive explosiveness to score.”

The Lions (1-12-1, 0-5), who are locked into the postseason as the No. 3 seed from District 6-4A, host Stephenville at 7 p.m. Friday in the home, district and regular season finale.