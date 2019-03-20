The Brownwood Lions were unable to carry over the momentum from Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over Class 5A Pflugerville Connally as they dropped a pair of non-district games to the Llano Yellowjackets, 7-2 and 5-3, Tuesday at Morris Southall Field.

In the opener, the Lions (6-8) were plagued by a four-run top of the second inning, as Llano (9-8) scored all its runs with two outs. Ty McBride and Mason Baker both walked off Brownwood starter Hunter Day, then Bode Gann singled home McBride, Justin Lange knocked in Baker with a base hit, and Kimble Schuessler doubled home both Gann and Lange.

The Lions answered back with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Gavon Clemons led off the fourth with a solo home run to left field, while in the fifth Reece Rodgers tripled with two outs and came home on a Cain Kittrell RBI single to left.

Llano fired back with two runs in the sixth — on a Schuessler RBI double that scored Lange, who reached on an error, and an RBI single by Cade Fly that knocked in Schuessler. The Yellowjackets tacked on a final run in the sixth as Baker’s squeeze bunt brought home Luke Keller, who started the frame with a walk.

Day and reliever Jakob Dorsett combined to allow five earned runs on six hits with eight walks and three strikeouts, and the Lion defense committed one error.

At the plate, Brownwood recorded eight hits off Llano’s pitching duo of Justin Low and Fly, who struck out 15 and walked a pair. Rodgers led the way with three hits while Kittrell, Clemons, Dorsett, Khyren Deal and Isyah Campos added one apiece.

In the second game, Llano grabbed another 4-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first and two more in the third. Fly’s RBI single knocked in Schuessler, who doubled, in the first while Case Kuykendall’s RBI sacrifice fly drove in Low, who drew a walk. The third-inning runs were the result of an RBI single by Fly that plated Lange, who reached on an error, and Kuykendall’s RBI double that allowed Schuessler, who walked, to score.

Brownwood shaved Llano’s lead in half with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third as Rodgers singled home Jacob Hataway, who reached on a fielder’s choice, and Clemons knocked in Kittrell, who walked with an RBI base hit.

Leading 4-2, Llano added an insurance run in the fifth when Kuykendall scored on a two-out error.

The Lions closed the gap to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth as Clemons’ two-out RBI single drove in Hataway, who reached on an error to start the frame.

Brownwood finished with seven hits — two each by Rodgers and Clemons and one apiece by Kittrell, Rowdee Gregory and A.J. McCarty. Lange picked up the win for Llano, striking out six and walking three.

On the mound, Clemons went the distance for the Lions and surrendered three earned runs on nine hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Brownwood’s defense committed a pair of errors, as did Llano.

The Lions are slated to be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they face No. 3 Iowa Park (14-2) at Mineral Wells in non-district action.