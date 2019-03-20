Lady Horns cruise past Dublin, 14-3; Bangs teams swept by Hamilton

DUBLIN — The Early Longhorns notched their second consecutive District 6-3A baseball victory, pummeling the Dublin Lions, 17-5, Tuesday night.

Early (2-4, 2-1) scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, five in the third, four more in the fourth and added one final run in the fifth. Dublin (4-5, 1-2) was shutout through three innings, tallied one run in the fourth and added four in the fifth.

Offensive standouts for the Longhorns included Boston Hudson with three hits, two walks and four runs scored; Jonathan Morales with three hits, a pair of RBI and four runs scored; Aiden Frerichs with three hits and a pair of RBIs; Jesson Tarrant with two hits, two walks, three RBI and four runs scored; Jadyn Lehde with a pair of hits, three RBI and a run scored; and Riley Hill notched a hit, collected a walk and scored three times.

On the mound, Frerichs pitched 3.1 innings and gave up one run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts; Kyle Ivy worked 1.1 innings and surrendered four runs on one hit with six walks and three strikeouts; and Ethen Portillo recorded the final out.

Early is scheduled to host Coleman at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hamilton 12, Dragons 2

HAMILTON — The Bangs Dragons suffered a second straight District 6-3A loss as the Hamilton Bulldogs rolled to a 12-2 victory Tuesday.

Hamilton (7-4, 1-2) grabbed a 3-0 lead over Bangs (4-7, 1-2) after one inning, then Bangs crept within 3-1 in the second. The Bulldogs extended their advantage to 8-1 in the third then, after the Dragons tallied their final run in the top of the fifth, added four more runs in the bottom of the frame to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.

Bangs finished with just six hits — three by Ethan Sanchez, who drove in a run, and one each by Kaleb Painter, Brayton Wedeman and Angel Arias. Josh Valdez was credited with the Dragons’ other RBI.

On the mound, Austin Hall gave up three earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in four innings. Wedeman retired one batter in the fifth and gave up two earned runs on three hits with a walk.

Defensively, Bangs committed five errors.

The Dragons are slated to travel to Cisco Friday.

Other scores

(No info reported)

Lady Horns 14, Dublin 3

Lady Dragons 21, Hamilton 3