ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s not hard to miss Darryl Dora.

The former Texas Tech standout, who stands 6-foot-9, is an imposing figure standing by himself.

But somehow, someway, the current Red Raider graduate assistant has been able to camouflage himself from all of the spotlight after a pair of post players turned in solid performances over the last two games.

Tariq Owens and Norense Odiase may not have led the team in scoring, but the seniors provided leadership and toughness in the form of offensive and defensive rebounds in wins over Buffalo and Northern Kentucky.

“I’m just so happy for them,” Dora said of Owens and Odiase. “Especially for Norense because he’s been through some injuries and didn’t play much because of it. But, he’s bought in and the reason we’re here.

“And Tariq, he’s been playing five years before finally getting to this stage and play in the (NCAA) Tournament. He’s fired up and going to bring it every time he steps on the court.”

Dora is certainly invested in the success of both Owens and Odiase, along with the rest of post players that includes Malik Ondigo and Josh Mballa. The quartet have turned into a second family for Dora who deals with the "bigs" as he calls them.

Odiase and Owens have been good stories to follow as the pair have each found ways to help their squads win a pair of NCAA Tournament games over the last two weeks.

In the win over the Wolverines, Owens recorded 10 rebounds — including two on the offensive end — to help his team set the physicality level early against another tough-nosed squad.

Odiase did the same against a high-scoring Buffalo team, recording his second career double-double (14 points, 15 rebounds).

“My job is just to instill confidence in them everyday,” Dora said, cracking his vintage smile. “I’m kind of like their big brother. I just try to get them to rebound, catch the ball and score when they can.”

Dora has a flare for the dramatics, netting a game-winning, 3-point shot to beat then No. 2 Kansas 80-79 in two overtime’s which etched him into Red Raider lore.

"Man, I'm just here to remind them about not standing on offense, looking to make a screen for someone and make sure they’re moving," Dora said, mentioning he only brings up past accomplishments if it helps prove a point in the gameplan. "I’m just looking for ways to help them improve what they're already doing good at this point. Those guys are grown men at this point and can take coaching because they want to be better.”

And, frankly, he’s looking to ensure Odiase and Owens to relish in that same success which may include claiming the West Region national championship.

Before that, though, No. 9 Texas Tech (29-6) will need to face off against No. 4 Gonzaga (33-3) at 5:09 p.m. Saturday at the Honda Center.

“Those guys, study work hard man,” Dora said of Odiase and Owens. “They’re the gym at 8 a.m. working on their craft throughout the day. I’m just there to rub their back man."

If things go right over the next couple of games, Dora may be patting them on the back as well.