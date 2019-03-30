The Texas Stars fell behind by two goals, but three power-play scores helped them take a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Friday night.

Colin Markison, Rhett Gardner and Adam Mascherin each scored and assisted on a goal for Texas. The Stars went 3-for-4 on power plays and scored all of their goals in the final two periods.

The win moved the Stars (34-29-4-3) into fourth place of the Central Division of the American Hockey League, the final playoff spot allotted to the division, with six games to go.

Gerald Mayhew put Iowa (34-23-7-5) up about midway through the first frame on a power play. Kyle Rau doubled the Wild lead just over a minute later.

Texas made its comeback in the second period, however. Mascherin scored at 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the period. Markison tied the game under seven minutes later on a power play. Gardner put Texas up for good with less than three minutes to go in the period.

Niklas Hansson scored the Stars' second power-play goal of the night at 7:57 into the final period. Michael Mersch capped the scoring on the Stars' final power-play goal with just over five minutes remaining in regulation.

Philippe Desrosiers picked up the win in net, saving 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Andrew Hammond took the loss as he made 24 saves.