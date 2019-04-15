AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger’s megawatt smile is back.

He’s hugging his kids.

He’s thanking the media?

He’s honest with his emotions.

Oh, and he’s playing pretty good golf, too.

Age changes all, and Tiger Woods is no different. Humiliated by public scandal, haunted by private pain, hailed as one of the all-time greats whose time had come and gone, the 43-year-old golfer rose to the pinnacle once again Sunday afternoon.

He won the Masters.

Better yet, he won over America.

Maybe he never lost it.

But we do know he lost his wife, all but two of his corporate sponsors, his health, his occupation and pretty much the entire connection he had with fans who idolized him. Just not his game.

In four days at Augusta National, Woods seemed to reconnect with his game and return to fans’ good graces. He heard from them loud and clear — trust me, outrageously loud — and he returned the favor by elevating his game to the level he championed in a decade that had no parallel.

All of that had slipped away, but the thousands on the course all week and especially Sunday followed his every step, serenaded his every electric shot and celebrated his coronation as the current king of golf. The buzz reverberated throughout Augusta National.

It was obvious from the very start.

Every day when he left the clubhouse to walk under the sprawling oak tree and traverse the 30 yards to the putting green for practice, security guards would cordon off a makeshift path with ropes. The adoring fans crushed forward, shouted their encouragement, put out a hand to be slapped or a fist to be pumped and went crazy. And that was just for his caddie, Joe LaVava. True story.

Then they went even wilder when Tiger followed.

He was royalty. And is again.

He won’t sway every calloused heart, won’t convince every sporting fan to let bygones be bygones and root for the one-time arrogant adulterer whose world was his playground, damn the consequences.

Unfortunately, those consequences caught up with him. So did a failing body that required spinal fusion and one back operation after another. Gone was not only the power that he rode to greatness with 14 major championships, four Masters victories and clear sight of Jack Nicklaus to lay claim as the best of all time, but also his connection with his fandom.

However, America loves nothing more than a redemptive story, especially when it can also fuel special memories of its own to feel better. The good ol’ days returned for one special weekend as Woods regaled us with his wizardry and redeemed himself with a tenderness not previously seen and a warmth that he never, ever showed. And then heroic golf.

Fellow golfer Brandt Snedeker tweeted Sunday night, “I don’t know what else to say other than thank you, Tiger Woods. You inspired my generation. Today you had a bunch of dads reliving their youths with their kids. You inspired another. The Masters brings out the best in golf and the best in the greats of the game."

It certainly brought it out in Woods.

And who knows where it’ll stop? Maybe he won this one — his fifth Masters and his 15th major to draw within three of Nicklaus’ record — and that’ll be it. Or maybe he’ll go on another tear and win his 20th before he turns 50. Heck, the way he played, with not a single double bogey and only two three-putts, he might tie Nicklaus by 2021.

I don’t see how Tiger could not surpass Nicklaus’ 18 majors. He needs but three to tie. And now he knows he can win majors again.

When I asked if Jack should be worried, Woods chuckled and said, “Well, I don’t know if he’s worried or not. I’m sure he’s home in West Palm just chilling and watching.”

I don’t think this will be Woods’ last. He’s now been in serious contention for the last three majors. He finished a this-close second to Brooks Koepka at last year’s PGA and pushed Francesco Molinari in the British Open before settling for sixth, three shots back.

This had the feel of a long stay, not a short stopover before Tiger gets to the business of raising teenagers soon. He bathed in the glow of his victory and the knowledge that 10-year-old son Charlie and 11-year-old daughter Sam now could see what the rest of the country had witnessed for so long. They had known him as a YouTube legend, not the flesh and bones magician he is on a golf course.

In a month, he’ll compete in the PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black Course, where he won the U.S. Open by three strokes over Phil Mickelson. He knows the place.

A month after that, he’ll be back at Pebble Beach, the site of one of his greatest victories, when he was the only golfer in red and went 15 under par to take the 2000 U.S. Open. I was there and watched Woods hit every shot the last two rounds. He knows that place, too.

Then in July he’ll fire at the flags at Royal Portbrush, a course in Northern Ireland that hasn’t hosted an Open since 1951. Very few know that place.

But at Augusta National and at Bethpage and Pebble Beach, he’s in familiar settings. As familiar as he is to America. They hadn’t forgotten him, of course, and were quick to embrace him with a collective hug and full-throated ovations that lasted four days.

America loves its heroes, especially the fallen ones who get back up. And the nation loves it even more when one of those flawed characters return to glory, as Woods did on a statement-making Sunday at Augusta.