The Stephenville Honeybees suffered a tough extra-inning road loss to Godley Friday night in District 7-4A play, falling 5-4.

After the two teams went scoreless through the first five innings, the Honeybees pounced on the Lady Wildcats for four runs in the top of the sixth.

But Godley tied it at 4-all in the seventh inning before adding the winning run on a fielder’s choice play in the eighth.

Skye Gaitan drove in two runs, hitting a double in three at-bats for SHS. Bianka Garcia and Jessica Ebeling posted two hits each. Madison Gilder and Mallory Gunter contributed one RBI each.

Garcia went the distance pitching, with all five runs being earned. She gave up 11 hits, struck out one and walked none.

Godley’s winning pitcher was credited with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the three-run sixth inning.

The Bees, 8-19 overall, slipped to 1-6 in district play (fifth among the five teams). They were slated to play Tuesday at home against district leader Brownwood in their final district game. They are scheduled to play at home on April 16 against Clyde in non-district.