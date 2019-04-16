THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Leander

The Lions (14-16, 7-8 District 13-6A) made their move for the playoffs by winning four games last week, defeating McNeil (6-0), Westwood twice (7-5 and 8-2) and Vandegrift (13-8). Leander currently sits in fifth place but will close out its regular season against Vandegrift Tuesday. With another win, Leander will at least give itself a shot at the district’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Player of the Week: Kamden Kelton, Stony Point

Kelton, a senior, had an outstanding week as the Tigers (13-14-1, 8-4 District 13-6A) handed Round Rock its first district loss (8-3) and split with McNeil (7-3 loss, 12-3 win). Kelton went 8 for 12 with a home run, double, six RBIs and finished the week with an on-base percentage of .692 and slugging percentage of 1.083. For the season, Kelton is hitting .525 with an OBP of .610 and slugging percentage of .745.

Stony Point also received good performances from Carter Poulson and Jared Younce, who both finished 4 for 10 with a double and four RBI. Chance Greene and Asher Bonnell also both had three hits on the week.

The rest of the district

Round Rock (20-9, 11-1) bounced back from its loss to Stony Point to sweep Cedar Ridge (8-0 and 6-0). Cameron Dayton pitched a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts in the first wins over the Raiders, while Sean Swain threw six scoreless innings in the second win. At the plate, Jared McKenzie went 5 for 9 with two doubles, a walk, four runs, got hit by a pitch and finished with an OBP of .583, while Luke Almendarez had a home run, double and 5 RBIs. … Hendrickson (18-9, 8-4) swept Vista Ridge (2-0 and 5-2) and is tied with Stony Point for second place with both teams having four games to play. … Vista Ridge (11-17-2, 7-7) opened its week with a win over Cedar Ridge (6-5). … The Raiders (13-14, 6-6) are currently one of six teams in the mix for the final three playoff spots, as is McNeil (10-15-1, 6-6). … Vandegrift (14-16, 3-10) opened its week with a win over Westwood (10-0). … Westwood (8-20, 1-11) is in ninth place.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Series of the Week: Round Rock vs. Hendrickson; Cedar Ridge vs. McNeil

If Hendrickson wants to make a move for a district title, this is it. The Dragons will clinch the district title with a sweep, while the Hawks would make the final two games very interesting if they swept. A split plays into the Dragons’ hands. … Cedar Ridge and McNeil are both 6-6 in the district. A sweep by either dramatically increases its playoff chances while dealing a critical blow to the other’s.

Other games

Stony Point plays a Monday-Tuesday series with Westwood, before beginning a series with Vandegrift Thursday. … Round Rock finishes its week Thursday against Vista Ridge, with Hendrickson doing the same against McNeil. … Cedar Ridge hosts Westwood Thursday.