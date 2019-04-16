The state-ranked Stephenville Yellow Jackets notched another important District 7-4A baseball victory on the road Friday night, rallying for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to down Godley 5-3.

It was Stephenville’s second district victory over the defending district champion Wildcats, who were state finalists last year.

Coach Justin Swenson’s 17-5-1 Yellow Jackets are No. 19 in the latest Diamond Pro Texas High School Baseball top 25 rankings online.

The Jackets are third in the district standings at 3-2, behind 4-0 Brownwood and 4-1 Glen Rose. Godley is 1-4 and Mineral Wells is 0-5.

SHS is scheduled to play Tuesday, April 16, at home (varsity at 7 p.m.) against Brownwood. After an April 18 matchup at home against Ranger Junior College, the Jackets will travel to Mineral Wells on April 23 and finish the regular season at home on April 26 against Glen Rose.

Daniel Luna drove in two runs with a double Friday in the win over Godley, going 1-for-3 for the Jackets. Teammates Trace Morrison, Tyeler Reed and Trevor Easter drove in one run apiece. Reed’s hit was a triple.

Caleb Smith, the third of four pitchers on the night for Stephenville, picked up the victory as a result of the seventh-inning rally.

Godley had claimed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Jackets cut it to 2-1 in the third, but the Wildcats added one in the sixth to go up 3-1.

In the seventh-inning rally, Cody Storrs and Gabe Moore singled. Luna’s double drove in both runners.

Reed’s triple followed, pushing another run across. Trevor Easter’s bunt brought home Reed from third for the final run.

Starting pitcher Derek Gifford worked the first five innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out five and walking three.

Luna pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up one run on one hit, striking out two and walking one.

Smith did not allow a baserunner. Mason Castleberry worked the final inning, also without allowing a runner, and struck out three.