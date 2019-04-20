West Texas A&M head coach Matt Vanderburg reached the 450 win plateau as the No. 14 Buffs picked up a pair of Friday victories over the UT Permian Basin Falcons in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader to run their win streak to 12 games in front of over 250 fans at Wilder Park in Canyon, Texas.

The Buffs and Falcons conclude their Easter Weekend series this afternoon with first pitch set for 1 p.m. at Wilder Park. Senior Day ceremonies will begin around 12:45 p.m. following pregame warmup.

WT won Friday's first game 5-1 and the second game 13-2.

In the first game, the Buffs (36-8, 14-5 LSC) got on the board in the home half of the first inning as Darius Carter doubled to the left center field gap with the bases loaded and two outs followed by a Jake Pederson RBI single up the middle to go up 4-0. providing more than enough cushion.

Darin Cook picked up the win (7-2) for the Buffs, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts in his six innings of work while Cooper Harris tossed a perfect seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts.

In the second game, WT started off the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Kyle Kaufman lifted a sac fly to the gap in right center with one out to score Keone Givens and give the Buffs an early 1-0 lead. The Falcons (14-25, 5-10) responded in the top of the second as Peyton Koopman doubled to the right center field alley with two outs to tie it up at 1-1.

The Buffs answered back in the home half of the second as Givens crushed a two-run bomb down the left field line followed by a UTPB error with two outs to make it 4-1. WT added to the lead in the third as Givens doubled off of the left field wall to drive in two more at 6-1, the Buffs added some insurance runs in the fourth as Jaxxon Fagg scored on a wild pitch followed by a Tag Baxter RBI single up the middle to score Carter and run the lead to 8-1.

Fagg moved into the WT record books as the senior drew five walks in the contest to become just the third Buff in history to draw five in a single game. It hadn’t happened since April 30, 1996 when Britt Smith walked five times against Wayland Baptist.

Drew Mesecher picked up the victory (6-3) on the mound for the Buffs, allowing two earned runs on six hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts in his five innings of work. Todd Danzeisen and Chris Rodriguez both tossed scoreless frames to close out the game.