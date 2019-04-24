BELLS – The Panthers came out on top, 2-1, in a tight rope game in their District 10-3A ballgame against Bells. Two early runs and textbook pitching performances by a trio of Panthers proved to be the difference in the low scoring affair and will hope to keep up the crisp play as they prepare to enter the post-season.

Van Alstyne broke the ice in the top of the second inning, picking up their first run with a bang. Nathan Cuthbertson smacked a single into left to give the Panthers a runner and scoring opportunity. D Terrill delivered with a monstrous RBI triple on a rip into deep center field – Cuthbertson scored on the triple and gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers picked up their second run in the top of the third, Tyler Wilson led the inning off and put himself into scoring position with a rope into left field that was good for a leadoff double. Rhett Gallagher came through with an RBI single into center field that brought Wilson home and made it a tentative 2-0 lead.

Bells picked up their only run of the game by relatively lackluster means – scoring on a passed ball, and putting the game at its definitive score.

From there, the Panthers pitching staff kept the Bells offense quiet and led their team to a victory. Notably, this win cements the Panthers impeccable undefeated district run with a 12-0 record.

The Van Alstyne pitching was solid this game with performances from three different Panthers.

Chandler David went three innings, gave up two hits, zero runs, and picked up four strikeouts; Samuel Tormos also went three innings, gave up two hits, an unearned run, and racked up three strikeouts; and Rhett Gallagher closed the game out with an inning of work where he gave up two inconsequential walks and struck out a batter.

On the offensive side of things – Gallagher went 2-4 with an RBI; Terrill went 1-2 with an RBI; Wilson went 2-3 with a run scored, Tormos went 2-4; and Cuthbertson went 2-4.