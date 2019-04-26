Corbin Martin, Cionel Perez and Reymin Guduan combined for a shutout as the Round Rock Express defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 2-0 Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

Martin (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing six hits over five innings. Hector Noesi (2-1) took the loss despite striking out 12 and giving up only one run, two hits and one walk in seven innings.

Round Rock (12-8) scored on Kyle Tucker's home run in the fifth inning and Myles Straw's RBI single in the eighth. The Express had just three other hits. New Orleans had eight hits but couldn't turn them into runs.

The Baby Cakes (11-9) were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, and the Express staff also registered its first shutout of the year.

Drew Ferguson had the only multihit game for the Express, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Harold Ramirez had the only extra-base hit for New Orleans, a double in the ninth inning. Gabriel Guerrero thent grounded out to end the game.