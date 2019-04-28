The New Orleans Baby Cakes hit four home runs to power a 9-2 victory over Round Rock on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond, handing the Express their first series loss of the season.

Round Rock managed only two hits — solo home runs by Drew Ferguson in the second inning and Nick Tanielu in the fifth. Both homers were given up by Zac Gallen (3-0, 0.81), who struck out seven in eight innings.

The Express' Cy Sneed (0-3, 4.71), making his first start of the season, gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings.

For the Baby Cakes, Gabriel Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Austin Dean contributed a two-run blast in the fifth. Yadiel Rivera added a three-run shot in the sixth, and Deven Marrero's solo homer in the eighth capped the scoring.

Round Rock's loss Sunday followed an 11-7 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night as Yordan Alvarez went 4-for-5 with four runs scored, two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

The Express now embark on a 12-game road trip. They will start a four-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday night.