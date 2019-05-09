Alex De Goti doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Round Rock Express beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-7 on Wednesday in Papillion, Neb.

AJ Reed reached base three times for Round Rock as the Express evened the series with the win.

Omaha grabbed a 3-2 lead in the first after Nicky Lopez hit a two-run home run and Bubba Starling hit an RBI single.

Trailing 5-4, the Express took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth inning. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

A day after Alvarez earned the honor of Pacific Coast League player of the month, the Astros named him minor league player of the month for the organization. He lived up to the honor, belting his 14th home run of the season.

The Express tacked on another run in the ninth when De Goti hit an RBI single, bringing home Reed.

Dean Deetz (2-0) got the win in relief while Omaha starter Scott Blewett (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Lopez homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Storm Chasers. Starling singled four times, driving in three runs.