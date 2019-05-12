Cassandra Awatt, Sr., Guard, Frenship – The Southern Nazarene University commit missed seven District 5-6A games, but managed to average 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 4.2 steals per game. The two-time TGCA All State choice and Preseason LSV MVP helped her team reach the area round of the playoffs.

Natalie Velardez, Sr., Guard, Levelland – The TABC All-Region and All-State selection averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals on Levelland’s regional runner-up squad. The Levelland Tournament MVP also garnered TGCA All-State honors.

Ashlyn Shelley, Jr., Guard, Idalou – The Wayland Baptist University signee went 34 percent from 3-point range for 16.8 points per game in addition to providing Idalou with 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per outing as the team ended the season in the Region 1-3A finals with a 31-6 overall record.

Clarissa Francis, Sr., Post, Lubbock High – The four-year starter led her team with 17 points and 8 rebounds an outing, earning a spot on the All-District 3-5A second team. Though undecided, the two-time all-district first team pick is being recruited to play collegiate basketball.

Kaitlyn Edgemon, Jr., Post, Lubbock-Cooper — The All-District 3-5A first team honoree shot 53 percent from the field for an average of 12.6 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per outing to help Lubbock-Cooper reach the Region I-5A semifinals. She was also named to the TGCA All State and All Star as well as the TABC All Region teams.

SPARKS OFF THE BENCH

Megan Moore, Jr., Guard, Ropes – The District 7-1A MVP averaged 12 points per outing, shooting 59 percent from 2-point range. She also named to each of the TABC All Region and All State, TGCA All State and Six Man Coaches Association 1st Team All Region and All State teams.

Addison Jenkins, Sr., Guard, Post – The two-time All-District 4-2A first team selection averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.6 steals a game. She ended her career with the Lady Antelopes in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Mia Trevino, Soph., Guard, Monterey – The second-year varsity player posted 11.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per contest on the year. The All-District 3-5A first team honoree led her team to a 17-16 record despite missing the playoffs.