It was a good day for metro boys doubles teams on the first day of the UIL state tennis tournament in College Station on Thursday.

Late in the afternoon at Texas A&M, boys doubles teams from Amarillo High and Canyon both reached today's state finals by winning a pair of matches. Amarillo High's Tauber Short and Jackson Harwell in Class 5A and Canyon's Asher Melton and Bryce Ware in 4A will be playing for gold medals.

Short and Harwell, who both reached the state semifinals last year playing in separate events, teamed up this year and were able to take that leap forward. They opened the day with agritty win the quarterfinals, rallying from a first set loss to beat Highland Park's Ray Saalfield and Mikhail Commer 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to make the semifinals.

There they faced Kerrville Tivy's Sam Snelgrove and Colson Schiek. Short and Harwell won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Short and Harwell will face A&M Consolidated's Joey Tindall and Henning Schade for the gold medal at 10 a.m.

Tindall and Schade kept the 5A final from being a Battle of Bell Street for the state title. They beat Randall's Drew Norman and David Stephens 4-6 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal to advance.

Nrman and Stephens beat Texarkana's Quinn Sanders and Walker Trippe 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Canyon duo of Melton and Ware won two matches in straight sets to reach the Class 4A state championship match. They opened the day by beating Kilgore's Jack Tyra and Kalen Ray 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, and advanced to the championship match by beating Fredericksburg's Levi Wilkins and Noah DeLeon in the semifinals 6-2, 6-2.

It will be an all Panhandle match for the state title. Melton and Ware will face Pampa's Adam Grocholski and Jace Ware in the gold medal match at 10 a.m.

Grocholski and Ware beat Wills Point's Kash Adams and Joshua Schreffer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and defeated Wimberley's Landon Kirschner and Tristan Anderson in the other semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Pampa will have two doubles teams competing for state titles. The mixed doubles duo of Reid Smith and Karson Parnell beat Palestine's Alex Shiller and Camryn Lupo in the quarterfinals 7-5, 6-3 and defeated Fredericksburg's THomas Wainwright and Jaci Spies in the semifinals 6-4, 6-4.

Smith and Parnell will play Vernon's BT White and Sarah Castleberrry for the state title at noon.

Canyon's girls doubles team of Taren Wells and Aubrey Thomas won their semifinal match against Wimberley's Sydney Wright and Madisyn Elliott, 6-1, 6-0 but lost in the semifinals to Van's Abby Jones and Faith Kirk, 7-6, 6-3.

In Class 1A, Happy's Cy Middleton won both of his matches, beating Sanderson's Wyatt Mills 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals then defeating McMullen County's Pablo Esteban 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the semifinals to advance to the title match. Middleton will face Nueces Canyopn's Texas Schmidt for the gold medal at 8:30 a.m.

Also in 1A, Nazareth had two doubles teams reach the state finals.

The girls doubles team of Maddie Gfeller and April Sschmucker beat Chillicothe's Ryan Knowles and Melania Correa 1-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and defeated Slidell's Bailey Meyer and Kexi Swift 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. They'll play Rising Star's Abby Geye and Caryn Lawrence at 10 a.m. for the gold medal.

In mixed doubles, Nazareth's Jake Gerber and Cambrie Heiman swept Knippa's Madison barkley and Troy Santos 6-0, 6-0 in the quarters, then beat Sterling City's Dain Copeland and Brooke Rauch in the semis 6-1, 7-6. Gerber and Heiman will play Knippa's Olivia Faust and Luke Alejandro for the title at noon.

Tascosa junior Avery Zavala had rather mixed results in Class 6A boys singles. He played solid in the quarterfinals, beating Round Rock Westwood's Daniel Antov 6-2, 6-0, but fell in the semifinals to San Antonio Reagan's Kyle Totorica 6-3, 6-3.