The Amarillo Venom traded blows with the Sioux City Bandits all night on the road Saturday evening.

In the end, though, the Bandits landed more.

The Venom put up some big offensive numbers which were good enough to win. But the Bandits had more ammunition, and survived a 79-71 shootout.

Amarillo is now 5-3 on the season.

The Venom led only once in the game, and Nate Davis threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Amey for a 14-13 lead late in the first quarter. But the Bandits answered back with 14 straight points, and while the Venom matched Sioux City generally score for score after that, those two touchdowns proved to be the difference in the game.

With 29 seconds remaining in the game, the Venom cut it to 72-71 on a 2-yard scoring pass from Davis to Terrell Smith. But Sioux City answered back with a 4-yard scoring run by Dillon Turner, which proved to be the winning points.

The loss spoiled another tremendous effort by Davis, who completed 30-of-43 passes for 367 yards and nine touchdowns. Ricardo barnett had 13 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns while Terrell Smith had three touchdown catches.

Sioux City did a lot of damage on the ground, as three ballcarriers ran for over 60 yards and the Bandits ran for eight touchdowns.